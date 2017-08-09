26 Sizzling Celebrities on Pool Floats, Because Summer

Jonathan Borge
Aug 09, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

True or false: pool floats are so over? False!

Taylor Swift and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris may have arguably made pool floats cool the summer of 2015 (yep, it’s been two years) when they cozied up on a white swan beneath the sun. From that moment on, her entire squad and A-list names seemed to follow, regularly taking to Instagram to share images with their beloved inanimate blow-up animal of choice.

But is sharing a 'gram of your summer self with a float still a thing? We fully embraced our investigate, journalistic duties and discovered that indeed, stars are still interested in hitting “share” on that epic pool float pic (PFP, we’ll call it). And while the swan may have had its moment, one new friend has become far more popular: the flamingo. Everyone from Kendall Jenner (above) to Justin Bieber to Dua Lipa has turned to a pink version of the tropical blow-up. Who needs a swan when you’ve got a flamingo, right?

Of course, more colorful, hilarious floats have drawn our attention this year. A hot trend? Tiny floats literally designed to carry your glass of rosé. Still not convinced?

Scroll down to let these celebrities convince you to get on board with the PFP, ASAP.

1 of 25 nickiminaj/Instagram

Nicki Minaj  

2 of 25 katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry

3 of 25 dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa 

4 of 25 alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio  

5 of 25 sarasampaio/Instagram

Sara Sampaio

6 of 25 shaymitchell/Instagram

Shay Mitchell

7 of 25 ciara/Instagram

Ciara

8 of 25 irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk

9 of 25 ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato  

10 of 25 leamichele/Instagram

Lea Michele 

11 of 25 amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer

12 of 25 justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber

13 of 25 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

14 of 25 emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

15 of 25 lindseyvonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn and Bella Hadid 

16 of 25 dianekruger/Instagram

Diane Kruger

17 of 25 sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara

18 of 25 rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna

19 of 25 Rihanna/Snapchat

Rihanna, Again

20 of 25 victoriabeckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham

21 of 25 vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

22 of 25 bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid 

23 of 25 kendalljener/Instagram

Kendall Jenner 

24 of 25 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon 

25 of 25 Getty

Kate Middleton 

