15 Celebrities Whose Hidden Musical Talents Will Surprise You

Channing Tatum is a can-do kind of guy. I mean, we already knew that he was wildly talented, but his drive for constant improvement is really inspiring. The actor recently demoed his piano skills on Instagram—he just started this year, but we must say, he’s already pretty on point—er, pitch?

In honor of Tatum’s commitment to excellence in a variety of performing arts (he's basically the male J.Lo), we’ve rounded up other actors who’ve proved themselves to be musically inclined—some of them have even put out albums!

These dynamic celebs have a broad grasp on the entertainment industry and we really, really hope they decide to bring their musical talents to the silver screen. We're thinking a Crossroads remake starring Ryan Gosling, Maya Rudolph, and Halle Berry ...? It's box office gold and you know it.

1 of 15 Noel Vasquez/Getty

Ryan Gosling

Little known fact: Hollywood dreamboat Ryan Gosling is in a band. Why Dead Man's Bones has yet to reach One Direction-level fandom, we do not know. 

2 of 15 Richard Corkery/NY Daily/Getty

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is many things, among them: a jazz pianist. Listen for yourself!

3 of 15 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Julia Roberts

This Pretty Woman played both clarinet and oboe in high school. 

4 of 15 Sebastian Patter/Redferns/Getty

Hugh Laurie

Dr. House got his groove back! In addition to receiving praise as an acclaimed actor, Laurie is also a celebrated pianist—he has several albums, and they all have really good reviews!

5 of 15 Debra L Rothenberg/Getty

Bruce Willis

The Sixth Sense star has a knack for the harmonica. He's also a singer—his 1997 album The Return of Bruno can be yours for just $11 ...

6 of 15 Michael Kovac/Getty

Nicole Richie 

Growing up with legendary musician dad Lionel Richie, Nicole obviously picked up some skills. The Simple Life alum studied piano, cello, guitar, and violin in her youth. 

7 of 15 John Stanton/WireImage

Russell Crowe

In addition to his musical role in Les Misérables (2012), Crowe has been honing his craft. The acclaimed actor sings and plays guitar for Australian rock band, 30 Odd Foot of Grunts, which is now called Russell Crowe and the Ordinary Fear of God. Sample their bluesy single "Testify" here.

8 of 15 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Adam Brody

The O.C. star clearly belongs in a band—and hooray, he actually is! Brody has served as drummer for indie rock band Big Japan since 2005. His Gossip Girl alum wife Leighton Meester has tried her hand at singing, so we're thinking family ensemble with their daughter Arlo ... ? The Brody Bunch ... ? We'll keep brainstorming.

9 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sandra Bullock

There may not be a Grammy in her future, but the Oscar-winner certainly knows her guitar basics.

10 of 15 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Anne Hathaway

The Oscar-winner taught herself to play The Beatles' "Blackbird" on guitar for her beau's birthday. 

11 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Johnny Depp

When he's off-set, Depp spends his time jammin' out with his Hollywood Vampires bandmates Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum—the bassist and drummer for Guns N' Roses, respectively. Depp must have quite the talent for him to be rubbing shoulders with these musical legends. 

12 of 15 Bobby Bank/WireImage

John Corbett

The Big Fat Greek Wedding and Sex and the City star moonlights as a guitar-slinging country singer. Check out his self-titled album here.

13 of 15 Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU

Maya Rudolph

It runs in the family! Rudolph clearly inherited some musical skills from her singer mom Minnie Riperton. Though she's made a name for herself as a hilarious comedian and top-notch actress, the SNL alum's talents don't end there—Rudolph sang backup and played the keyboard for '90s ensemble The Rentals

14 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Halle Berry

The Catwoman star told InStyle that she played flute in high school. 

15 of 15 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Garner

Band geek alert! The Alias alum told People she played saxophone in her high school band. Don't expect her to show off her skills anytime soon though, "I picked it up again a couple of years ago, and I sound God-awful now!" Garner admitted.

