See Kendall Jenner's Gold Teeth—and 7 More Stars Who've Rocked Mouth Bling

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty
Isabel Jones
Feb 21, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Kendall Jenner is arguably the most predictable dresser of her stylish, entrepreneurial family—though a brief look at the Kar-Jenner lookbook will prove that title difficult to award. That being said, the 21-year-old model and social media star threw us for a loop when she stepped out in London on Monday wearing an oversize crocheted hoodie and, um, some gold teeth …

Kendall JennerSplash News

We hadn't taken Kendall for a blinged-out dental accessory kind of gal, but we’re certainly here for it. And though we did not initially expect this from the nipple-freeing, choker-wearing, fashion-world goddess, there’s no denying that the gilded look is on-trend. Maybe Tyga and Kylie convinced Kendall to give it a try? Or perhaps she’s following in her big sis’ Kim Kardashian West's footsteps (see below)?

Gold teeth and grills (aka grillz) have long cemented their place in the celebrity accessory scene and have cropped up in rap videos and on red carpets. Scroll down below for a look at more celebrities who’ve decorated their teeth in flashy ways.

1 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kesha

The classic, single gold tooth. 

2 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa

Another example of the classic: The rapper kept his dental bling understated with just one golden tooth.

3 of 7 kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West

Kim got us all talking when she debuted her diamond-encrusted Dolly Cohen grill on Instagram

4 of 7 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Katy Perry

Perry's bejeweled front teeth served as both a fashion statement and a brilliant advertisement for her then upcoming single "Roar." Two birds; one grill. 

5 of 7 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madonna

Go for gold, Madge!

6 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lil Yachty

The most colorful grills we ever did see.

7 of 7 Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Ryan Lochte

The Olympic swimmer and renowned bad boy showed off his team U.S.A. pride with a set of patriotic red, white, and blue grills. 

