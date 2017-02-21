See Kendall Jenner's Gold Teeth—and 7 More Stars Who've Rocked Mouth Bling

Kendall Jenner is arguably the most predictable dresser of her stylish, entrepreneurial family—though a brief look at the Kar-Jenner lookbook will prove that title difficult to award. That being said, the 21-year-old model and social media star threw us for a loop when she stepped out in London on Monday wearing an oversize crocheted hoodie and, um, some gold teeth …

Splash News

We hadn't taken Kendall for a blinged-out dental accessory kind of gal, but we’re certainly here for it. And though we did not initially expect this from the nipple-freeing, choker-wearing, fashion-world goddess, there’s no denying that the gilded look is on-trend. Maybe Tyga and Kylie convinced Kendall to give it a try? Or perhaps she’s following in her big sis’ Kim Kardashian West's footsteps (see below)?

Gold teeth and grills (aka grillz) have long cemented their place in the celebrity accessory scene and have cropped up in rap videos and on red carpets. Scroll down below for a look at more celebrities who’ve decorated their teeth in flashy ways.