25+ Celebrities' First Social Media Posts

Garner went Instagram official last week with a clever video announcement—but the real reason for her emergence on the social media scene had little to do with likes. The actress and mother of three’s first official photo was a call to action. “The devastation in #Texas continues to grow and my friends @savethechildren are hard at work helping keep kids affected by #hurricaneharvey safe. You can help us reach families in need by texting HURRICANE to 20222 to donate $25 to the efforts. Thank you for the support!” Garner captioned an image of herself.