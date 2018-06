Stars' Favorite Summer Cocktails

Extra points for originality go to Blake Lively and Nicole Richie, who have both indulged in the Chocolate-Spiked Mint Julep at New York City's Abe & Arthur's INGREDIENTS• 1 oz. simple syrup• 2 oz. Woodford Reserve bourbon• 2 bunches fresh mint• 3 shakes Fee Brothers chocolate bittersDIRECTIONSPinch one bunch of mint and rub around the glass's rim before placing it in the bottom. Add simple syrup. Gently pat the mint with the fat end of muddler. Add bourbon, chocolate bitters and crushed ice. Stir. Add more crushed ice to fill the cup and garnish with a bunch of mint and short straw. Serve in a julep tin.