The gelato and sorbetto at this Philadelphia-based shop is made from scratch each morning in small batches. Since it opened in 2002, Capogiro (which means "giddiness" in Italian) has created more than 350 different flavors-all made from hand-picked seasonal produce and milk from local dairy farms.Cioccolato con Banana (Chocolate Banana), Thai Coconut Milk and Strawberries and Cream$60 for 6 pints (not including shipping), capogirogelato.com