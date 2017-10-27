Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On, Only to Come Out Even Stronger

Alexandra Whittaker
Oct 27, 2017

Infidelity can be an absolutely devastating thing to grapple with, and famous celebrities are not exempt from the experience. In fact, there are many celebrities who have spoken openly about being cheated on and coming out on the other side even stronger.

Take Jennifer Lopez, for example. The superstar singer talked about cheating in a 2015 interview, and while she wouldn't name any names, she did give some amazing advice for anyone who has been cheated on.

"I think it's about realizing it's not about you," she said. "When someone cheats on you, it's about them ... about their shortcomings."

We couldn't agree more. Scroll through what some other famous faces have had to say about being cheated on and how they recovered from it.

Khloé Kardashian

The Kardashian sister has been pretty open about how she coped with life when she found out her ex-husband Lamar Odom had cheated on her. "I [was] genuinely blown away, like, 'When did he fit that in?' I don't know," she told Howard Stern on his show in 2016. "It's a full-time job ... It is humiliating on any level, but I found out that he was cheating during the majority of our marriage." 

Meg Ryan

The actress told InStyle in our October 2008 issue that her ex-husband Dennis Quaid was not loyal to her. "Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful," she said. "I found out more about that once I was divorced.”

Kendra Wilkinson

Wilkinson's husband Hank Baskett cheated on her in a very public scandal, but the two were able to reconcile and remain married to this day. “I don’t say the word ‘cheat.’ I can say he was not loyal to me. I don’t care about the act. I care about how he reacted to it and how I was told by the media what happened. That scarred me," she told People. "I’m finding the trust again ... and I’m actually very happy Hank went through this now because he’s able to teach his son and his daughter what it’s like to make a mistake and what you do after making a mistake.”

Eva Longoria

During an appearance on The Conversation with Amanda de CadenetLongoria described what it was like to confront her ex Tony Parker about cheating. “Even having the conversation, I really wanted to provide a pillow for him to say and express ‘the why.’ Because I really wanted to know why,” Longoria said. “[I said], ‘I’m not going to judge you. I’m not going to be mad in this moment. I’ll be mad later.’ People say, ‘What grace!’ And it wasn’t that. I really wanted to know, and if you genuinely want to get something out of somebody, you have to not judge.”

Britney Spears

MTV reports that Spears paused mid-concert in 2014 to talk about a boyfriend cheating on her. "Well, by now everyone knows my boyfriend cheated on me," she said. "But the best part of breaking up is going on first dates. Oh my God, I need a hot guy. Where are the hot guys here tonight?"

Tori Spelling

After her husband Dean McDermott cheated on her in 2013, Spelling said the couple worked on their relationship, and they are still married today. "I wanted the fairy tale! And then when it wasn't, I was like, 'Well, what do I do? Divorce my husband? I have four kids," she said on the Today show in 2016. "I was like, 'You know what? I love this man. I'm going to make this work. We started at ground zero and built it back up. It's amazing. In May, it's going to be 10 years. Ten years! A decade."

Dita Von Teese

Von Teese knew her ex Marilyn Manson was having an "inappropriate relationship" with another woman, but she said it was a lack of willingness to change that ultimately killed their relationship. “It was difficult, because I was trying to get him help for his problems, and eventually I realized that he didn’t want help," she said in a 2007 interview. "I wasn’t supportive about his partying or his relationship with another girl and as much as I loved him I wasn’t going to be part of that.”

Christie Brinkley

The model and her estranged ex-husband divorced after his affair became public. “Let it be known, that I “moved on” from my marriage to Peter Cook the moment a police offer tapped me on the shoulder and informed me that ‘my husband had been cheating on me in a two-year affair with his 17-year-old-daughter,’” Brinkley wrote on Facebook. “Since that moment, it has been an odyssey of frustration as I have navigated the court system with one goal to find peace and protection for my family from the various forms of abuse at the hands of a narcissist.”

Iggy Azalea

After splitting from her ex, Azalea took to Twitter to talk about why. "I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on security footage," she tweeted. "Unfortunately, although I love Nick and I have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him—It's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to. I genuinely wish Nick the best," she said at the time. "It's never easy to part ways with the person you planned your entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page."

