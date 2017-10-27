Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On, Only to Come Out Even Stronger

Infidelity can be an absolutely devastating thing to grapple with, and famous celebrities are not exempt from the experience. In fact, there are many celebrities who have spoken openly about being cheated on and coming out on the other side even stronger.

Take Jennifer Lopez, for example. The superstar singer talked about cheating in a 2015 interview, and while she wouldn't name any names, she did give some amazing advice for anyone who has been cheated on.

"I think it's about realizing it's not about you," she said. "When someone cheats on you, it's about them ... about their shortcomings."

We couldn't agree more. Scroll through what some other famous faces have had to say about being cheated on and how they recovered from it.