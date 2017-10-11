See How Stars Are Celebrating International Day of the Girl

Isabel Jones
Oct 11, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

For the sixth year in a row, people across the world are celebrating International Day of the Girl. The United Nations–made holiday promotes leadership among young girls, rendering it a valuable occasion to build women up and inspire them to pursue their dreams.

The UN’s Girl Up campaign provides that push with its #GirlHero initiative—a celebration of girls who are paving the way for their peers. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra are sharing their personal Girl Heroes on social media today.

In addition to the Girl Up campaign, celebrities across social media are building each other up and taking a stand in the name of female empowerment.

Scroll down below to see the best celebrity posts in honor of International Day of the Girl.

DAKOTA FANNING

Yara Shahidi

This clique right here?!?! #internationaldayofthegirl #elavatorfullofinspiration⚡️

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

Olivia Wilde

Jessica Alba

Chelsea Clinton

Priyanka Chopra

As cliched as it may sound, my mother is my #GirlHero. She is a fiesty woman that came from a small town, who ran away from home to pursue her dream job... she was a doctor in the armed forces, has over 8 different medical certifications, is a certified pilot and she speaks 9 languages! She also used to ride around in an open top jeep (what a badass!), Whew! She's also an amazing mother, daughter, sister, wife, business partner... She's the one who taught me that I could be anything and everything I want to be... And that's why she's my #GirlHero... it's so important to inculcate that sense of confidence in the girls around you and hopefully that's what we do this International Day of the Girl Child.​ #DayoftheGirl @girlupcampaign

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Sophia Bush

