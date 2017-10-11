See How Stars Are Celebrating International Day of the Girl

For the sixth year in a row, people across the world are celebrating International Day of the Girl. The United Nations–made holiday promotes leadership among young girls, rendering it a valuable occasion to build women up and inspire them to pursue their dreams.
The UN’s Girl Up campaign provides that push with its #GirlHero initiative—a celebration of girls who are paving the way for their peers. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra are sharing their personal Girl Heroes on social media today.
In addition to the Girl Up campaign, celebrities across social media are building each other up and taking a stand in the name of female empowerment.
Scroll down below to see the best celebrity posts in honor of International Day of the Girl.
DAKOTA FANNING
Yara Shahidi
Olivia Wilde
Jessica Alba
Chelsea Clinton
Priyanka Chopra
Sophia Bush
