See How Stars Are Celebrating International Day of the Girl

For the sixth year in a row, people across the world are celebrating International Day of the Girl. The United Nations–made holiday promotes leadership among young girls, rendering it a valuable occasion to build women up and inspire them to pursue their dreams.

The UN’s Girl Up campaign provides that push with its #GirlHero initiative—a celebration of girls who are paving the way for their peers. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra are sharing their personal Girl Heroes on social media today.

In addition to the Girl Up campaign, celebrities across social media are building each other up and taking a stand in the name of female empowerment.

Scroll down below to see the best celebrity posts in honor of International Day of the Girl.

DAKOTA FANNING

Yara Shahidi

This clique right here?!?! #internationaldayofthegirl #elavatorfullofinspiration⚡️ A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Olivia Wilde

Jessica Alba

Chelsea Clinton

Today is International #DayoftheGirl & we are reminded again that too many girls are not in school. This must change https://t.co/IUxD0pM2wV — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 11, 2017

Priyanka Chopra

Sophia Bush