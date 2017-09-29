Stars' Best Halloween Costumes

Jonathan Borge
Sep 29, 2017 @ 9:30 am

Where were you when Kylie Jenner nearly broke the Internet and dressed up as Christina Aguilera for Halloween in 2016?

The 20-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul nailed the pop star’s look from her unforgettable “Dirrty” music video, chaps and itty-bitty bra included. But of course, she’s not the only star who’s given us some serious costume inspiration over the years.

Bette Midler made any Hocus Pocus fan proud when she once again transformed into Winifred Sanderson, giving us all plenty to talk about. In 2004, a throwback, we know, Anne Hathaway headed to Heidi Klum’s annual buzzy Halloween party dressed as the queen of the Nile. It was fab!

Other way-back-when looks we love? Paris Hilton dressed up as Alice and Scarlett Johansson covered in makeup that made it look like a bullet, unfortunately, hit her head.

Scroll down to look back on the best celebrities Halloween costumes.

1 of 26 katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry

The pop star was unrecognizable as presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton with prosthetics, a blonde wig, and a red pantsuit in 2016.

2 of 26 AKM-GSI    

Jessica Alba

In 2016, the actress pulled off the ultimate BFF costume with her friend Kelly Sawyer, dressing up as Patsy and Edina from the movie, Ab Fab—wine bottles in hand!

3 of 26 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan

Heidi Klum

Klum's costume was very different at her 2016 Halloween party. While she herself was recognizable, it was hard to distinguish the model from the five clones of herself that she created (with help from prosthetics).

4 of 26 Gary Gershoff/Getty

Bette Midler

Midler got nostalgic for Halloween and resurrected her character Winifred Sanderson from the beloved classic Hocus Pocus in 2016.

5 of 26 beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy Carter as Barbie Dolls

Queen Bey slayed the Halloween game as "Black Barbie" in a black-and-white striped swimsuit and retro cat-eye sunglasses in 2016. Her hubby Jay Z dressed up as Ken in a black tuxedo, while their 4-year-old daughter Blue Ivy was totally mesmerized by mom and dad.

6 of 26 Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Kim Kardashian West 

Not content with just one costume, Kardashian is a fright with her second costume: a gorgeously spooky skeleton!

7 of 26 Anders Krusberg/The Martha Stewart Show

Martha Stewart and Blake Lively

Martha Stewart and Blake Lively got into the spirit of the season when the Gossip Girl was a guest star on The Martha Stewart Show in 2008. Stewart went all out as Medusa, while Lively channeled Cleopatra.

8 of 26 Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/JFX

Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani and Kingston

Me-yowza! Looking like a coy kitten in a mini-romper and face paint, Gwen Stefani toted then one-and-a-half-year-old baby cub Kingston through the neighborhood on a candy hunt. Gavin Rossdale opted out of the dress-up fun.
9 of 26 Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Proving that they're a match made in heaven, Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon hosted a Halloween bash at New York City's Marquee nightclub dressed as a classic couple-milk and cookies! Want another couples costume idea? Check out this adorable pair now!
10 of 26 Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Katy Perry

Katy Perry combined celebrations for the spooky holiday and her 24th birthday when she hosted a party at L.A.'s Siren Studios. "I had a cake that was a cadaver and its guts were everywhere," said Perry, who dressed as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. "And I arrived in a hearse!"
11 of 26 Jesse Grant/WireImage

Lance Bass and Kim Kardashian

Lance Bass and Kim Kardashian teamed up-though it's not quite clear how their costumes sync up-when they celebrated Halloween 2008 at L.A.'s Stone Rose bar.
12 of 26 BauerGriffin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple

On the streets of New York City in 2006, a masquerading Gwyneth Paltrow might have blended in with the crowd in her bunny mask if not for the recognizable face of her adorable daughter Apple, who opted to trick-or-treat as Alice in Wonderland.
13 of 26 Charles Eshelman/WireImage

Heidi Klum

At her annual bash in 2008, Heidi Klum lived up to her reputation as the queen of Halloween. Klum's husband Seal was Heidi's sinister sidekick.
14 of 26 Flynet

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal went undercover in a gorilla suit when he joined girlfriend Reese Witherspoon and her kids, Ava and Deacon, for a door-to-door candy collection in 2007.
15 of 26 Lawrence Lucier/WireImage

Anne Hathaway

Forget the sexy maid get-up, Anne Hathaway was born to play the queen (of the Nile). The always-glamorous actress kept her costume classy at Heidi Klum's 2004 Halloween Party, held at New York City night spot Marquee.
16 of 26 Mark Von Holden/WireImage

Roberto Cavalli and Eve

Roberto Cavalli fooled more than a few guests when he dressed as rival designer Karl Lagerfeld at his annual Halloween bash in 2007. While Eve's ensemble was a little more subtle, she definitely got devilish when she hit the stage to perform for the crowd.
17 of 26 London Entertainment/SplashNewsOnline.com

Kate Beckinsale

Dressed as a lusty Little Red Riding Hood, Kate Beckinsale hit the streets of Santa Monica to trick-or-treat with husband Len Wiseman, dressed as a spooky pirate skeleton, and daughter Lily, who pulled out all the stops as Marie Antoinette.
18 of 26 INF Goff

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson looked a little worse for wear between the eyes-thanks to a faux bullet hole on her forehead-when she was spotted leaving a spooky N.Y.C. bash at Bungalow 8 in 2005.
19 of 26 INF Goff

Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman

In 2006, Halloween aficionados Christina Aguilera and husband Jordan Bratman hit the Ghoulin Rouge party New York City dressed as a corpse bride and her ghastly groom.
20 of 26 John Sciulli/WireImage

Mischa Barton

In 2004, Mischa Barton showed off her gams in a Can Can dancer costume at The SKYY Orange Halloween Party in 2004 at Joseph's Cafe.
21 of 26

Eva Longoria Parker and Mario Lopez

Who is that masked couple? BFFs Eva Longoria Parker and Mario Lopez paired up as friendly felines for a Hollywood Halloween party in 2006.
22 of 26 Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Sean Combs

In 2004, music mogul Sean Combs stormed Mariah Carey's annual Halloween party. After arriving in a silver Rolls Royce, Diddy kept his centurion costume dry during the walk to the door thanks to a little help from his faithful umbrella handler.
23 of 26 Amy Graves/WireImage

Jerry O'Connell

Twins Dolly and Charlie hadn't yet arrived, but Jerry O'Connell was already practicing his parenting skills when he dressed up as lovable Elmo to read to some happy tots at the Camp Ronald McDonald for Kids 14th Annual Family Halloween Carnival in 2007.
24 of 26 Cousar-Ramirez-Rios/JFX

Paris and Nicky Hilton

When Paris Hilton and sister Nicky hit the pre-Halloween party circuit in 2007, they kept things short and sexy. The sisters stopped by the Playboy Mansion and Hollywood hot spot Winstons, and ended the night at a private house party that lasted way past the witching hour.
25 of 26 Dara Kushner/INF Goff

Liv Tyler, Milo and Royston Langdon

Milo Langston flexed his Spiderman muscles while in search of candy on the streets of New York City with mom Liv Tyler and dad Royston Langdon.
26 of 26 Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Josh Hartnett and Gemma Ward

Josh Hartnett played it cool as folk legend Bob Dylan while model Gemma Ward unleashed her inner golden goddess at the Imperia vodka Halloween party at New York City's Rose Bar in 2007.

