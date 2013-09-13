At the Estee Lauder Modern Muse Launch Party, We Asked: “What Is a Muse?”

New York Fashion Week is officially over, but the imaginary closing bell didn’t ring until after last night’s epic party thrown by Estée Lauder. The beauty company celebrated its new fragrance Modern Muse ($58/1 oz, esteelauder.com) by asking its designer, artist and editor pals to invite their own muses as their plus-ones to the bash, held at the Guggenheim Museum in the Upper East Side. Among them was InStyle’s Ariel Foxman, who walked the carpet with a force who inspires him, September cover girl Drew Barrymore (in vintage Chanel and Marc Jacobs). “We’re on a total prom date!” Barrymore raved to InStyle.com. The evening began hours before the pair hit the carpet, Barrymore spilled. “He basically picked me up from my parents, who are my in-laws. We're just on a very special night!”

And their special night continued inside where Barrymore joined Hailee Steinfeld (in Marc Jacobs), Julianne Hough (in Emilio Pucci) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen under the museum’s dome, lit in alternating blue, green, gold and red, for an electro-string performance by The Dolls, who doubled as the night’s DJs.

The evening also served as a time for the guests to reflect about what a muse really means. "I think it's someone that makes you want to be better, you know?” Barrymore said. Arizona Muse (in Emilio Pucci), the face of the fragrance, put it simply: “A muse is someone who is inspirational to the people around them and who is just living their lives as themselves, and that beauty shows.” Click to see the evening’s looks and more inspirational muse moments.

—Alyssa Bailey