At the Estee Lauder Modern Muse Launch Party, We Asked: “What Is a Muse?”

Kevin Mazur/Getty (2); Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
InStyle Staff
Sep 13, 2013 @ 2:28 pm

New York Fashion Week is officially over, but the imaginary closing bell didn’t ring until after last night’s epic party thrown by Estée Lauder. The beauty company celebrated its new fragrance Modern Muse ($58/1 oz, esteelauder.com) by asking its designer, artist and editor pals to invite their own muses as their plus-ones to the bash, held at the Guggenheim Museum in the Upper East Side. Among them was InStyle’s Ariel Foxman, who walked the carpet with a force who inspires him, September cover girl Drew Barrymore (in vintage Chanel and Marc Jacobs). “We’re on a total prom date!” Barrymore raved to InStyle.com. The evening began hours before the pair hit the carpet, Barrymore spilled. “He basically picked me up from my parents, who are my in-laws. We're just on a very special night!”

And their special night continued inside where Barrymore joined Hailee Steinfeld (in Marc Jacobs), Julianne Hough (in Emilio Pucci) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen under the museum’s dome, lit in alternating blue, green, gold and red, for an electro-string performance by The Dolls, who doubled as the night’s DJs.

The evening also served as a time for the guests to reflect about what a muse really means. "I think it's someone that makes you want to be better, you know?” Barrymore said. Arizona Muse (in Emilio Pucci), the face of the fragrance, put it simply: “A muse is someone who is inspirational to the people around them and who is just living their lives as themselves, and that beauty shows.” Click to see the evening’s looks and more inspirational muse moments.

MORE:
Meet the 17 Modern Innovators in Fashion
• Drew Barrymore Reacts to Her 7 InStyle Covers
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Bik Bok Collaboration

—Alyssa Bailey

1 of 9 Ronald Riqueros/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa

Drew Barrymore, muse of InStyle editor Ariel Foxman

A muse inspires improvement. “I think it's someone that makes you want to be better, you know?” Barrymore (in vintage Chanel and Marc Jacobs) told InStyle.com. "Whether it's dress up more or wear their makeup or put them in a better light because you think that they deserve to be in that, I just think it's someone who makes you work a little harder.”
Advertisement
2 of 9 Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto.com

Hailee Steinfeld, muse of Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Amy Astley

Muses can come from many places. “A muse is someone representing anything from the fashion world, the movie industry, art, anything that just sort of carries themselves with confidence and is just always looking for inspiration,” Steinfeld (in Marc Jacobs) told InStyle.com.
3 of 9 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Julianne Hough

The actress stunned in a white sheer Emilio Pucci dress at the event, which celebrated the launch of Estee Lauder’s new fragrance Modern Muse and the end of New York Fashion Week.
Advertisement
4 of 9 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Maggie Gyllenhaal

A pixie dream, the actress attended with actor Peter Sarsgaard, opting for a light, flowy floral number.
Advertisement
5 of 9 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mary-Kate, muse of makeup artist Tom Pecheux, and Ashley Olsen

The pair stayed close at the start of the night, while Ashley separated later in the night to see the night’s DJs, The Dolls, perform.
Advertisement
6 of 9 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Savannah Guthrie, muse of Elle editor-in-chief Robbie Myers

Muses are everywhere. “It's somebody that inspires you and somebody that perhaps you admire and would love to be like or just somebody that you think I'm nothing like that person, but I just like that person,” Guthrie (in Alexander McQueen) told InStyle.com. “I think there are muses in all walks of life, in different ways.”
Advertisement
7 of 9 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Arizona Muse

As the face of Estee Lauder’s Modern Muse fragrance, Arizona Muse (in Emilio Pucci) sums up her definition of muse neatly to InStyle.com. “A muse is someone who is inspirational to the people around them and who is just living their lives as themselves and that beauty shows.”
Advertisement
8 of 9 Marco Sagliocco/Sipa

Coco Rocha

A true muse makes their mark. A muse is “someone that has done something no one else has, maybe has stood out in her time and moment,” Rocha (in Diesel and Alexander Wang shoes) told InStyle.com. “It doesn't have to be a model. It can be anyone that stands for something.”
Advertisement
9 of 9 Ronald Riqueros/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa

Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery (in Vionnet) spent the night close to friends in the Guggenheim — but that didn’t stop on-goers from admiring the actress’s stunning dress while passing her.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!