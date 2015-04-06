Stars & Their Moms

Katherine: "We put all of our stuff in the back of her Jeep-we were supposed to share the driving, but I had just gotten my license and I was nervous. We stopped to see my grandmother before we left and she had these old romance novels. My mother made me read them aloud as she drove."
Nancy: "We just packed up our bags and went to L.A. to seek fame and fortune. Sometimes I look back and think, 'I can't believe I did that!' It has really been an adventure."
George Holz
Josh Duhamel and Bonny Kemper
ON JOSH'S GIFT-GIVING
Bonny: "In school he always made his little Mother's Day things-I saved a lot of those. The gift that was the most fun was when he flew me out here and I got a day at the Burke Williams spa. And I got TiVo for Christmas. He's too generous."
Josh: "Well, I try. When is Mother's Day? I've got time."
Bonny: "I like jewelry, but any job I've ever had, I can't wear it. That's why I don't need it."
Josh: "Unlike my girlfriend amp#91;Fergieamp#93;!"
Taghi Naderzad
Emily, Mary Jo and Zooey Deschanel
ON TOGETHERNESS
Mary Jo: "We talk every day and we try to do something a couple times a week."
Zooey: "We like to go to dinner, but it's hard to find a restaurant that we can agree on. Emily's a vegan and I only like certain foods."
Mary Jo: "We get massages or we get our nails done."
Zooey: "We got our nails done and I got this weird dude."
Emily: "Zooey always gets the weird person. amp#91;My mom and Iamp#93; will be relaxed and we'll be like, 'Zooey, why is your finger bleeding?'"
Matt Jones
Kanye and Dr. Donda West
ON THE BOOK RAISING KANYE
Donda: "I decided to write Raising Kanye because a lot of people said, 'You should write a book. A lot of people would like to hear your story.' One of the things I realized is how much I learned from Kanye. There is so much that we can learn from our kids if we just listen to them."
Kanye: "A lot of parents don't teach their kids to think amp#91;for themselvesamp#93;. Their kids ask, 'Why?' and they say, 'Because I told you so.' I talk to my mom about everything."
Taghi Naderzad
Heidi and Erna Klum
ON KEEPING IN TOUCH
Heidi: "We spend a lot of time together."
Erna: "If we are not together in person, we're big users of iChat. It's a great way to see my grandchildren Leni, Henry and Johan."
Heidi: "When she leaves [after a visit] we cry. I'm still not a grown up. I'm a kid."
For more dish from stars and their moms, pick up the May issue of In Style magazine.
Kristian Schuller
