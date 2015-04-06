Stars & Their Moms

1 of 5 George Holz

Katherine and Nancy Heigl

ON MOVING TO HOLLYWOOD



Katherine: "We put all of our stuff in the back of her Jeep-we were supposed to share the driving, but I had just gotten my license and I was nervous. We stopped to see my grandmother before we left and she had these old romance novels. My mother made me read them aloud as she drove."



Nancy: "We just packed up our bags and went to L.A. to seek fame and fortune. Sometimes I look back and think, 'I can't believe I did that!' It has really been an adventure."