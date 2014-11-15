Hollywood Film Awards 2014: Find Out Which Stars Took Home a Trophy!

Mari Kasanuki
Nov 15, 2014 @ 1:45 am

Tinseltown has officially kicked off awards season! The 2014 Hollywood Film Awards took place Friday night and the city's brightest stars turned out in full force to celebrate their movie industry peers.

Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony at The Palladium, where the winners, from rising stars like Shailene Woodley, who took home the Breakout Performance Actress award, to veterans like Michael Keaton, who earned the Career Achievement award, were honored. The annual event typically launches the film world into high gear for a flurry of award shows, and for the first time in its 17-year history, it was televised.

So what were the night's biggest moments? Honorary Dame Angelina Jolie gave a heartfelt introductory speech for Jack O'Connell, the star of her new film, Unbroken (which she directed). O'Connell graciously accepted the New Hollywood award from his "esteemed boss, and good friend, her ladyship," as he put it. And Kristen Stewart presented her Still Alice co-star and on-screen mom Julianne Moore with the Hollywood Actress award.

Jennifer Lopez earned some laughs as she presented the Hollywood Animation award for How to Train Your Dragon 2 (she mistakenly said "how to drain your dragon)" and an always charming Gerard Butler accepted the trophy on behalf of the film's creators. Benedict Cumberbatch's The Imitation Game was the biggest winner of the night, with four wins—including the Hollywood Actor award for the newly engaged star.

See the full list of winners below!

Hollywood FilmGone Girl

Hollywood ActorBenedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game

Hollywood BlockbusterGuardians of the Galaxy

Hollywood DocumentaryMike Myers, Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon

Hollywood ActressJulianne Moore, Still Alice

Career AchievementMichael Keaton

Hollywood AnimationHow to Train Your Dragon 2

Hollywood Comedy FilmChris Rock, Top Five

New HollywoodJack O'Connell, Unbroken

Hollywood EnsembleFoxcatcher cast

Hollywood DirectorMorten Tyldum, The Imitation Game

Hollywood SongJanelle Monae, "What is Love?" from Rio 2

Hollywood ScreenwriterGillian Flynn, Gone Girl

Hollywood Breakout Performance ActorEddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

Hollywood Breakthrough DirectorJean-Marc Vallee, Wild

Hollywood Supporting ActressKeira Knightley, The Imitation Game

Hollywood Breakout Performance ActressShailene Woodley, The Fault in Our Stars

Hollywood Supporting ActorRobert Duvall, The Judge

Hollywood Cinematography AwardEmmanuel Lubezki, Birdman

Hollywood International AwardJing Tian

Hollywood Visual Effects AwardScott Farrar, Transformers: Age of Extinction

Hollywood Film Composer AwardAlexandre Desplat, The Imitation Game

Hollywood Costume Design AwardMilena Canonero, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Hollywood Editing AwardJay Cassidy and Dody Dorn, Fury

Hollywood Production Design AwardDylan Cole and Gary Freeman, Maleficent

Hollywood Sound AwardRen Klyce, Gone Girl

Hollywood Makeup and Hairstyling AwardDavid White (Special Makeup Effects) and Elizabeth Yanni-Georgiou (Hair Designer and Makeup Designer), Guardians of the Galaxy

PHOTOS: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks from the Hollywood Film Awards

KRISTEN STEWART

KRISTEN STEWART

The striking actress wore a Chanel Haute Couture ensemble that played up her edgy vibe.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

The Wild actress looked anything but in this noir and rouge silk chiffon strapless tea length dress by J. Mendel.

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Attending with her husband Channing Tatum, who most recently stars in the lauded Foxcatcher, Dewan-Tatum was all smiles (and stunning to boot) in this Reem Acra number.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore

Clad in white hot Balenciaga, Moore carried off the modern look with cool grace.

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley

The Divergent star played it pretty in this low V-neck Valentino gown, which was the closing look from the Spring 2015 collection. She would later accept the Breakthrough Actress award.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley

It doesn't get more put together from the hair to the heels to the lovely, ladylike silhouette. Knightley is a knockout in this Giambattista Valli creation.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank

The Oscar-winning actress shines bright in this embellished Oakwell Couture column.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah

All hail the Queen, who was the splendid host of the evening in Badgley Mischka.

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler

The leading man looked sharp in a navy suit as he accepted the Hollywood Animation Award for How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Working the white for fall trend, Lopez's Zuhair Murad creation came with an illusion netted top.

Eddie Redmayne and Jared Leto

Eddie Redmayne and Jared Leto

This just might be the perfect contrast between proper polish (Redmayne in Valentino) and bohemian eccentricity (Leto).

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones

Black magic! The English Jones is the darling of the early awards season in this gorgeous Alexander McQueen confection. The special touch? The elegantly done sheer skirt.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man was a style superhero, playing with both color and pattern.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

Proving that sometimes understatement makes the strongest impact, Jolie wowed in a strapless black gown.

