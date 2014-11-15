Hollywood Film Awards 2014: Find Out Which Stars Took Home a Trophy!

Tinseltown has officially kicked off awards season! The 2014 Hollywood Film Awards took place Friday night and the city's brightest stars turned out in full force to celebrate their movie industry peers.

Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony at The Palladium, where the winners, from rising stars like Shailene Woodley, who took home the Breakout Performance Actress award, to veterans like Michael Keaton, who earned the Career Achievement award, were honored. The annual event typically launches the film world into high gear for a flurry of award shows, and for the first time in its 17-year history, it was televised.

So what were the night's biggest moments? Honorary Dame Angelina Jolie gave a heartfelt introductory speech for Jack O'Connell, the star of her new film, Unbroken (which she directed). O'Connell graciously accepted the New Hollywood award from his "esteemed boss, and good friend, her ladyship," as he put it. And Kristen Stewart presented her Still Alice co-star and on-screen mom Julianne Moore with the Hollywood Actress award.

Jennifer Lopez earned some laughs as she presented the Hollywood Animation award for How to Train Your Dragon 2 (she mistakenly said "how to drain your dragon)" and an always charming Gerard Butler accepted the trophy on behalf of the film's creators. Benedict Cumberbatch's The Imitation Game was the biggest winner of the night, with four wins—including the Hollywood Actor award for the newly engaged star.

See the full list of winners below!

Hollywood FilmGone Girl

Hollywood ActorBenedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game

Hollywood BlockbusterGuardians of the Galaxy

Hollywood DocumentaryMike Myers, Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon

Hollywood ActressJulianne Moore, Still Alice

Career AchievementMichael Keaton

Hollywood AnimationHow to Train Your Dragon 2

Hollywood Comedy FilmChris Rock, Top Five

New HollywoodJack O'Connell, Unbroken

Hollywood EnsembleFoxcatcher cast

Hollywood DirectorMorten Tyldum, The Imitation Game

Hollywood SongJanelle Monae, "What is Love?" from Rio 2

Hollywood ScreenwriterGillian Flynn, Gone Girl

Hollywood Breakout Performance ActorEddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

Hollywood Breakthrough DirectorJean-Marc Vallee, Wild

Hollywood Supporting ActressKeira Knightley, The Imitation Game

Hollywood Breakout Performance ActressShailene Woodley, The Fault in Our Stars

Hollywood Supporting ActorRobert Duvall, The Judge

Hollywood Cinematography AwardEmmanuel Lubezki, Birdman

Hollywood International AwardJing Tian

Hollywood Visual Effects AwardScott Farrar, Transformers: Age of Extinction

Hollywood Film Composer AwardAlexandre Desplat, The Imitation Game

Hollywood Costume Design AwardMilena Canonero, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Hollywood Editing AwardJay Cassidy and Dody Dorn, Fury

Hollywood Production Design AwardDylan Cole and Gary Freeman, Maleficent

Hollywood Sound AwardRen Klyce, Gone Girl

Hollywood Makeup and Hairstyling AwardDavid White (Special Makeup Effects) and Elizabeth Yanni-Georgiou (Hair Designer and Makeup Designer), Guardians of the Galaxy

