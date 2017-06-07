What 9 Celebrities Order at Starbucks

We may not have a closet full of Louboutins or a multi-million social media following, but in a lot of ways, celebrities really are like us. For example, when it comes to their morning fix. Despite the advent of fancy, independently-owned coffee shops and in-house baristas, many famous folks prefer to grab their coffee at a familiar chain, Starbucks.

Recently, First Daughter Ivanka Trump was spotted at a Starbucks in Washington, D.C., ordering a "nonfat vanilla latte, no whip."

Today in "Life in DC": Ivanka Trump waiting for her non-fat vanilla latte w/o whipped cream at Dupont North Starbucks pic.twitter.com/sr3ByUKI01 — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 7, 2017

Spotted in Dupont North Starbucks. Ivanka is just like us! pic.twitter.com/IIV5emeGgb — Courtney (@yung_ina_garten) June 7, 2017

Ordering at Starbucks is a pretty mundane moment in the life of most Americans, but when celebrities do it it becomes oh so exciting. What do they order?!? Do they give the baristas their real names?

