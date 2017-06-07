What 9 Celebrities Order at Starbucks

Isabel Jones
Jun 07, 2017

We may not have a closet full of Louboutins or a multi-million social media following, but in a lot of ways, celebrities really are like us. For example, when it comes to their morning fix. Despite the advent of fancy, independently-owned coffee shops and in-house baristas, many famous folks prefer to grab their coffee at a familiar chain, Starbucks.

Recently, First Daughter Ivanka Trump was spotted at a Starbucks in Washington, D.C., ordering a "nonfat vanilla latte, no whip."

Ordering at Starbucks is a pretty mundane moment in the life of most Americans, but when celebrities do it it becomes oh so exciting. What do they order?!? Do they give the baristas their real names?

Scroll down below to find out what 8 celebrities order on their tantalizing trips to S-bucks.

Taylor Swift 

The pop star outlined her Starbucks demands in a 2008 tour rider, specifying that she would like to find a grande iced caramel latte with 2 Sweet’n Lows and a grande iced Americano with two Sweet’n Lows in her trailer daily. 

Kim Kardashian West

It's a soy chai latte for this Kardashian. 

Nicole Kidman

According to Fox News, our July cover star's Starbucks beverage of choice is a "triple grande skim wet cappuccino." We're really not sure what it means for a cappuccino to be "wet," but we're glad Nicole knows what she likes. 

Reese Witherspoon 

A Starbucks barista told Fox News that the cheery actress starts her day with a "strong" almond soy latte. 

Katie Holmes

The Dawson's Creek alum is very particular when it comes to her morning brew. Holmes is reportedly a fan of the brand's half-caf grande soy latte.

Miley Cyrus

Shape reported that the wildchild singer is partial to a grande nonfat white mocha, no whip—oy, that's a mouthful!

Mary-Kate Olsen

M.K. reportedly goes HAM for a venti sugar-free vanilla skim latte.

Katy Perry

Though not a fan of the chain's Unicorn Frappuccino, Perry can get behind Starbucks's vanilla soy latte—extra points if Jason makes it. 

