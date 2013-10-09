Star Travel Style

InStyle.com
Oct 09, 2013 @ 10:23 am
Lauren Conrad - Star Travel Style
pinterest
Lauren Conrad
Big sunglasses, a giant wrap and two generously-sized Goyard bags-L.A. Candy author Lauren Conrad clearly favors oversize accessories to get her to her destination in style.
Wenn
Robert Pattinson - Star Travel Style
pinterest
Robert Pattinson
Ticket? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Sexy hair? Check! Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson gets ready to fly the friendly skies in head-to-toe black, including a black leather briefcase.
BauerGriffin
Zac Efron - Vanessa Hudgens - Star Travel Style
pinterest
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens
Hollywood super-couple Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens look effortlessly cool in their matching denim and black bags as they leave the airport.
INF Goff
Dakota Fanning - Star Travel Style
pinterest
Dakota Fanning
While making her way through LAX, New Moon star Dakota Fanning shows off an edgy-yet-travel-friendly look, mixing distressed J Brand jeans with a blazer, trapeze blouse and Tory Burch jelly flats.
Ramey Photo
Kate Beckinsale - Star Travel Style
pinterest
Kate Beckinsale
As Kate Beckinsale arrives home at Heathrow, she demonstrates how to wear jeans and avoid a schleppy look. Opt for a black or dark rinse and top it with a black short-sleeve jacket and black pumps. An all-black combination always looks sophisticated, yet is still comfortable.
Matrix/Flynet Pictures
Eva Longoria Parker - Star Travel Style
pinterest
Eva Longoria Parker
World traveler Eva Longoria Parker is ready for the red-eye with pillow in hand. And why not bring your own bedding-it's more sanitary and comfortable than the standard-issue airline ones. Her Linq cardigan is also a great addition to her ensemble, not only because of its usefulness, but a lightweight sweater is especially handy on cool evenings at your destination.
Bauer-Griffin
Ali Larter - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Ali Larter
One trick to help you pack light: keep your color palette neutral, like Ali Larter did with black and white. "You only need a few key items to mix and match the entire trip," says Nicolette Prpa, world traveler and owner of chic Chicago boutique SHE.
Daniel/INF Goff
Jessica Simpson - Star Travel Style
pinterest
Jessica Simpson
If you've never traveled in a maxi dress, we strongly suggest it. A comfortable style like Jessica Simpson's feels like pajamas, but looks effortlessly stylish and makes a long flight that much more tolerable. Finish the look with simple flats-since they're barely visible under a long dress, there's no need to force your feet into heels.
Gabriel/Matthew S/Bauer-Griffin
Patrick Dempsey - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Patrick Dempsey
Stylish travel is not just for the ladies. Patrick Dempsey arrived at New York's JFK airport in dapper separates and a Tod's bag. A lightweight cashmere scarf makes for a practical accessory, while dressing up the look.
Bauer-Griffin
Cameron Diaz - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Cameron Diaz
"The key is in the layering," writes stylist Rachel Zoe in her book, Style A to Zoe. "It always seems to be so stuffy in the airport and too cold on the plane." At LAX, Cameron Diaz layered a sheer sweater over jeans, then added high-fashion accents: a belt, beret, studded Burberry bag and a rolling suitcase from Louis Vuitton.
David Lucas/Wenn
Jessica Biel - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Jessica Biel
Can't pick a purse? Bring them both! Jessica Biel departed from LAX in a trench worn with not one but two luxe bags, including a silver Prada tote.
Flynet
Nicole Richie - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie walked the line between glamour and comfort in sky-high snakeskin heels worn with leggings and a hoodie. The expectant star also packed a handy pillow for the long flight to Sydney, Australia.
David Taylor/WireImage
Beyonce Knowles - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce Knowles was a Russian doll in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in a loose jacket over a simple white button-down. She dressed up the look with a multi-colored Fendi bag-and a bouquet of roses from a local fan.
Volchkov Yevgeny/Landov
Jessica Alba - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba towed anything-but-boring luggage during a stop in Mexico. The leggings-clad star opted for a skeleton-inspired Samsonite Black Label roller suitcase designed by Alexander McQueen.
Ramey
Kate Hudson - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Kate Hudson
It's all in the hair: Kate Hudson pulled back the top of her golden locks for a simple hairstyle made for travel. The actress jetted out of New York's JFK airport in skinny jeans, knee-high boots and a man-tailored gray coat.
Ronald Asadorian/SplashNewsOnline.com
Gwen Stefani - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani rocked her signature style curbside at an airport in Maui: easy separates accessorized with red lipstick and plenty of gold. Son Kingston Rossdale limited his carry-on to his favorite pacifier.
SplashNewsOnline.com
Katie Holmes - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes showed that she's got it all-including her daughter Suri-in a bright red dress and knee-high boots at the Le Bourget airport in Paris.
KCS Presse/SplashNewsOnline.com
Fergie - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Fergie
Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie can't be missed in her red jeans and matching Chanel cuff. When choosing jeans to travel in, pick a pair with plenty of stretch so they're comfortable to sit in for long periods of time, but fit nicely once you deplane.
Ramey Photo
Heidi Klum - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Heidi Klum
As Heidi Klum shows, the accessories make it: oversize sunglasses, a wrap scarf and a headband are easy extras to slip on for a chic airport look.
Todd Seligman/SplashNewsOnline.com
Gabrielle Union - Stars' Travel Style
pinterest
Gabrielle Union
Yes, even stars wear sweats. The key to getting Gabrielle Union's groomed look is again, the dark colors and a pair of form-fitting pants. Look for flattering boot-cut yoga pants, like those from So Low or Lululemon. A sassy little knit beret adds an extra touch to her laid-back look.
Brandon Todd/SplashNewsOnline.com
1 of 21

Advertisement
1 of 20 Wenn

Lauren Conrad

Big sunglasses, a giant wrap and two generously-sized Goyard bags-L.A. Candy author Lauren Conrad clearly favors oversize accessories to get her to her destination in style.
Advertisement
2 of 20 BauerGriffin

Robert Pattinson

Ticket? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Sexy hair? Check! Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson gets ready to fly the friendly skies in head-to-toe black, including a black leather briefcase.
3 of 20 INF Goff

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

Hollywood super-couple Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens look effortlessly cool in their matching denim and black bags as they leave the airport.
Advertisement
4 of 20 Ramey Photo

Dakota Fanning

While making her way through LAX, New Moon star Dakota Fanning shows off an edgy-yet-travel-friendly look, mixing distressed J Brand jeans with a blazer, trapeze blouse and Tory Burch jelly flats.
Advertisement
5 of 20 Matrix/Flynet Pictures

Kate Beckinsale

As Kate Beckinsale arrives home at Heathrow, she demonstrates how to wear jeans and avoid a schleppy look. Opt for a black or dark rinse and top it with a black short-sleeve jacket and black pumps. An all-black combination always looks sophisticated, yet is still comfortable.
Advertisement
6 of 20 Bauer-Griffin

Eva Longoria Parker

World traveler Eva Longoria Parker is ready for the red-eye with pillow in hand. And why not bring your own bedding-it's more sanitary and comfortable than the standard-issue airline ones. Her Linq cardigan is also a great addition to her ensemble, not only because of its usefulness, but a lightweight sweater is especially handy on cool evenings at your destination.
Advertisement
7 of 20 Daniel/INF Goff

Ali Larter

One trick to help you pack light: keep your color palette neutral, like Ali Larter did with black and white. "You only need a few key items to mix and match the entire trip," says Nicolette Prpa, world traveler and owner of chic Chicago boutique SHE.
Advertisement
8 of 20 Gabriel/Matthew S/Bauer-Griffin

Jessica Simpson

If you've never traveled in a maxi dress, we strongly suggest it. A comfortable style like Jessica Simpson's feels like pajamas, but looks effortlessly stylish and makes a long flight that much more tolerable. Finish the look with simple flats-since they're barely visible under a long dress, there's no need to force your feet into heels.
Advertisement
9 of 20 Bauer-Griffin

Patrick Dempsey

Stylish travel is not just for the ladies. Patrick Dempsey arrived at New York's JFK airport in dapper separates and a Tod's bag. A lightweight cashmere scarf makes for a practical accessory, while dressing up the look.
Advertisement
10 of 20 David Lucas/Wenn

Cameron Diaz

"The key is in the layering," writes stylist Rachel Zoe in her book, Style A to Zoe. "It always seems to be so stuffy in the airport and too cold on the plane." At LAX, Cameron Diaz layered a sheer sweater over jeans, then added high-fashion accents: a belt, beret, studded Burberry bag and a rolling suitcase from Louis Vuitton.
Advertisement
11 of 20 Flynet

Jessica Biel

Can't pick a purse? Bring them both! Jessica Biel departed from LAX in a trench worn with not one but two luxe bags, including a silver Prada tote.
Advertisement
12 of 20 David Taylor/WireImage

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie walked the line between glamour and comfort in sky-high snakeskin heels worn with leggings and a hoodie. The expectant star also packed a handy pillow for the long flight to Sydney, Australia.
Advertisement
13 of 20 Volchkov Yevgeny/Landov

Beyonce Knowles

Beyonce Knowles was a Russian doll in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in a loose jacket over a simple white button-down. She dressed up the look with a multi-colored Fendi bag-and a bouquet of roses from a local fan.
Advertisement
14 of 20 Ramey

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba towed anything-but-boring luggage during a stop in Mexico. The leggings-clad star opted for a skeleton-inspired Samsonite Black Label roller suitcase designed by Alexander McQueen.
Advertisement
15 of 20 Ronald Asadorian/SplashNewsOnline.com

Kate Hudson

It's all in the hair: Kate Hudson pulled back the top of her golden locks for a simple hairstyle made for travel. The actress jetted out of New York's JFK airport in skinny jeans, knee-high boots and a man-tailored gray coat.
Advertisement
16 of 20 SplashNewsOnline.com

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani rocked her signature style curbside at an airport in Maui: easy separates accessorized with red lipstick and plenty of gold. Son Kingston Rossdale limited his carry-on to his favorite pacifier.
Advertisement
17 of 20 KCS Presse/SplashNewsOnline.com

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes showed that she's got it all-including her daughter Suri-in a bright red dress and knee-high boots at the Le Bourget airport in Paris.
Advertisement
18 of 20 Ramey Photo

Fergie

Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie can't be missed in her red jeans and matching Chanel cuff. When choosing jeans to travel in, pick a pair with plenty of stretch so they're comfortable to sit in for long periods of time, but fit nicely once you deplane.
Advertisement
19 of 20 Todd Seligman/SplashNewsOnline.com

Heidi Klum

As Heidi Klum shows, the accessories make it: oversize sunglasses, a wrap scarf and a headband are easy extras to slip on for a chic airport look.
Advertisement
20 of 20 Brandon Todd/SplashNewsOnline.com

Gabrielle Union

Yes, even stars wear sweats. The key to getting Gabrielle Union's groomed look is again, the dark colors and a pair of form-fitting pants. Look for flattering boot-cut yoga pants, like those from So Low or Lululemon. A sassy little knit beret adds an extra touch to her laid-back look.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!