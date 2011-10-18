Star Survivors Who Are Giving Back

In 2008, after receiving her breast cancer diagnosis, Applegate created Right Action for Women (RAW), a foundation specifically to educate women about what it means to be at "high risk" and encourage them to talk to their doctors about appropriate screening. This month she partners with Tiny Prints to create a limited edition collection of greeting cards and thank you notes with a portion of the proceeds going to RAW.
AP Images
Olivia Newton-John
The Aussie actress and survivor created The Liv ($19.95 at liv.com), a heart-shaped medical device that women can use every month to perform their self breast exam. She says, ?My wish is that all women age 20 and above perform monthly breast self-examinations.?
D. Long/Globe Photos/ZUMApress.com
Sheryl Crow
After beating breast cancer, the pop superstar teamed up with Chef Chuck White to write If It Makes You Healthy: More Than 100 Delicious Recipes Inspired by the Season ($17 at amazon.com). The duo met while Crow was battling the disease, which for her was a wake-up call to eat better. The book focuses on cooking foods that are seasonal, locally grown and vitamin-rich.
Mike Coppola/WireImage
Cynthia Nixon
While the daunting topic breast cancer was tackled on the show ?Sex and The City? with humor, Nixon suffered from and beat the disease in real life. She is now an official spokeswoman for Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
AP Photo/Evan Agostini
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4AP Images
Christina Applegate
In 2008, after receiving her breast cancer diagnosis, Applegate created Right Action for Women (RAW), a foundation specifically to educate women about what it means to be at "high risk" and encourage them to talk to their doctors about appropriate screening. This month she partners with Tiny Prints to create a limited edition collection of greeting cards and thank you notes with a portion of the proceeds going to RAW.
Advertisement
2 of 4D. Long/Globe Photos/ZUMApress.com
Olivia Newton-John
The Aussie actress and survivor created The Liv ($19.95 at liv.com), a heart-shaped medical device that women can use every month to perform their self breast exam. She says, ?My wish is that all women age 20 and above perform monthly breast self-examinations.?
3 of 4Mike Coppola/WireImage
Sheryl Crow
After beating breast cancer, the pop superstar teamed up with Chef Chuck White to write If It Makes You Healthy: More Than 100 Delicious Recipes Inspired by the Season ($17 at amazon.com). The duo met while Crow was battling the disease, which for her was a wake-up call to eat better. The book focuses on cooking foods that are seasonal, locally grown and vitamin-rich.
Advertisement
4 of 4AP Photo/Evan Agostini
Cynthia Nixon
While the daunting topic breast cancer was tackled on the show ?Sex and The City? with humor, Nixon suffered from and beat the disease in real life. She is now an official spokeswoman for Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.