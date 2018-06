Star Superstitions Revealed

8 of 15 Jesse Grant/WireImage

Melora Hardin

"When my husband and I are walking holding hands and there's a light post in between us because there are too many people in the street, we always say 'bread and butter.' If you don't say 'bread and butter' before letting go of your hands for a light post or pole it means you're going to break up. We say it, our kids say it. I learned it when I was really young from somebody."