Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Courtesy Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
Jonathan Borge
May 26, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Have you ever been to a party so fabulous it felt like a dream? Picture celebrities decked out in one-of-a-kind cocktail dresses, clinking glasses of champagne, and air-kissing friends all night. Topic of conversation? Their favorite looks from the super-hot fashion show at which they sat front row that morning.

Well, that's exactly what went down inside New York's fantastically exclusive Top of the Standard on Tuesday night. Hours after Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli (above, center) debuted his headline-making Resort 2018 collection (flip-flops? at Valentino?), friends of the Italian fashion house zipped past the velvet rope and straight up the elevator, where Piccioli was on hand to greet everyone from Olivia Palermo and her husband, Johannes Huebl, along with Helena Christensen, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Patricia Field, and Harley Viera Newton behind the DJ Booth (all dressed in Valentino, by the way).

Surprise, surprise: Mary J. Blige hit the stage for a groovy performance that surely brought the house down.

RELATED: Eva Longoria on Confidence and Getting Older 

Later in the week, the Whitney Museum of American Art transformed to host its 2017 Studio Party. On hand? Soo Joo Park and Katie Holmes, who also spent her busy week making the rounds at the American Ballet Theater's Gala, a posh affair that welcomed Blake Lively and, naturally, ballerina Isabella Boylston.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.

1 of 28 Courtesy Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

DJ Harley Viera Newton 

at Valentino's Resort 2018 party. 

Advertisement
2 of 28 Courtesy Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Mary J. Blige 

at Valentino's Resort 2018 party. 

3 of 28 Courtesy Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Olivia Palermo

at Valentino's Resort 2018 party. 

Advertisement
4 of 28 Courtesy Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

The Chainsmokers 

at Valentino's Resort 2018 party. 

Advertisement
5 of 28 Courtesy Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Nicky Hilton Rothschild 

at Valentino's Resort 2018 party. 

Advertisement
6 of 28 Courtesy Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Pierpaolo Piccioli and Helena Christensen 

at Valentino's Resort 2018 party. 

Advertisement
7 of 28 Courtesy Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Tali Lennox 

at Valentino's Resort 2018 party. 

Advertisement
8 of 28 James Devaney/GC Image

Katie Holmes 

at the 2017 American Ballet Theater Gala. 

Advertisement
9 of 28 Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Blake Lively 

at the 2017 American Ballet Theater Gala. 

Advertisement
10 of 28 Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Misty Copeland 

at the 2017 American Ballet Theater Gala. 

Advertisement
11 of 28 Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Isabella Boylston 

at the 2017 American Ballet Theater Gala. 

Advertisement
12 of 28 James Devaney/GC Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild 

at the 2017 American Ballet Theater Gala. 

Advertisement
13 of 28 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Cynthia Erivo, Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing 

at Mariska Hargitay's 2017 Joyful Revolution Gala.

Advertisement
14 of 28 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Katie Holmes 

at the Whitney's 2017 Studio Party. 

Advertisement
15 of 28 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kitty Cash

at the Whitney's 2017 Studio Party. 

Advertisement
16 of 28 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Soo Joo Park 

at the Whitney Museum's 2017 Studio Party. 

Advertisement
17 of 28 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Naomi Campbell and Queen Rania of Jordan 

at the 2017 Fashion for Relief show at Cannes. 

Advertisement
18 of 28 Antony Jones/Getty

Bella Hadid 

at the 2017 Fashion for Relief show at Cannes. 

Advertisement
19 of 28 Samir Hussein/WireImages

Kendall Jenner 

at the 2017 Fashion for Relief show in Cannes. 

Advertisement
20 of 28 Paul Bruinooge/Getty

Ilfenesh Hadera, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario, and Zac Efron

at a New York screening of Baywatch. 

Advertisement
21 of 28 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Cindy Crawford, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Rande Gerber 

at the 8th annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night. 

Advertisement
22 of 28 George Pimentel/WireImage

Eva Longoria

at L'Oreal Paris's Cinema Club party in Cannes. 

Advertisement
23 of 28 David M Benett/Getty

Mischa Barton 

at L'Oreal Paris's Cinema Club party in Cannes. 

Advertisement
24 of 28 David M Benett/Getty

Doutzen Kroes, Irina Shayk, and Lara Stone 

at L'Oreal Paris's Cinema Club party in Cannes. 

Advertisement
25 of 28 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Neelam Gill, Maria Borges, Alexina Graham, Lara Stone, Barbara Palvin, Eva Longoria, Bianca Balti, Doutzen Kroes, and Irina Shayk 

at L'Oreal Paris's Cinema Club party in Cannes.  

Advertisement
26 of 28 Sylvain Gaboury/Getty

Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Javier Bardem 

at a screenign of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. 

Advertisement
27 of 28 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tom Hanks and Julianna Margulies

at the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala. 

Advertisement
28 of 28 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tom Hanks, Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy Fallon 

at the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!