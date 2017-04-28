Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Coachella may have put the West Coast in the spotlight last weekend, but this week it was all about New York City.

On Thursday, designer Ulla Johnson celebrated a major milestone by cutting the ribbon to her first-ever boutique. Naturally, Johnson welcomed fashionable ladies like stylist Kate Young, Michelle Williams, Greta Gerwig, and Sarah Paulson to the Bleeker Street location, where they sipped on rosé and did an excellent job of looking chic.

Speaking of effortlessly cool, Demi Lovato and Ashley Graham came together at the TIME 100 gala, where they were also joined by Leslie Jones and a room of A-list influencers. Later in the week, Gwyneth Paltrow looked appropriate for spring in a floral piece (above) she wore to a Goop and Net-a-Porter–hosted brunch. Emma Roberts also took in the spirit of the season in a sheer Coach design she wore to the 2017 American Image Awards. Florals for spring? Love 'em.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.

1 of 22 Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Sarah Paulson 

at the opening of Ulla Johnson's first-ever N.Y.C. boutique. 

2 of 22 Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Michelle Williams 

at the opening of Ulla Johnson's first-ever N.Y.C. boutique. 

3 of 22 Angela Pham/BFA.com

Christine Innamorato

at a dinner in celebration of Bonpoint's Mon Premier Diamant. 

 

4 of 22 Emma Feil

Alison Loehnis and Gwyneth Paltrow

at Goop and Net-a-Porter's brunch and morning of wellness. 

5 of 22 Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for AAFA

Emma Roberts 

at the American Apparel & Footwear Association's 39th annual American Image Awards 2017.

6 of 22 Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Selita Ebanks 

at the 2017 New Yorkers for Children gala.

7 of 22 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Kitty Cash

at Salvatore Ferragamo's UOMO celebration.

8 of 22 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Hilary Rhoda

at Salvatore Ferragamo's UOMO celebration.

9 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Demi Lovato and Ashley Graham

at the TIME 100 gala.

10 of 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Leslie Jones and Ashley Graham 

at the TIME 100 gala.

11 of 22 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Liv Tyler 

at the 60th anniversary of OMEGA's Iconic Speedmaster watch.

12 of 22 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ellie Goulding

at the 60th anniversary of OMEGA's Iconic Speedmaster watch.

13 of 22 Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Emmy Rossum 

at the Free Arts N.Y.C. 18th annual Art Auction.

14 of 22 Michael Stewart/WireImage

Katie Holmes 

at the 2017 Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner. 

15 of 22 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Zoë Kravitz

at Tiffany & Co.'s HardWear Los Angeles preview with The Art of Elysium.

16 of 22 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rita Ora 

at the 11th annual DKMS Big Love Gala.

17 of 22 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Coco Rocha

at the 11th annual DKMS Big Love Gala.

18 of 22 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez  

at WE Day California 2017. 

19 of 22 Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

at the Natural Resources Defense Council's Stand Up for the Planet! benefit. 

20 of 22 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Nina Dobrev 

at the Natural Resources Defense Council's Stand Up for the Planet! benefit. 

21 of 22 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Jordana Brewster

at the Natural Resources Defense Council's Stand Up for the Planet! benefit. 

22 of 22 Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Chrissy Teigen 

at Smirnoff's "Cocktails with Chrissy" event.

