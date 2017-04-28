Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Coachella may have put the West Coast in the spotlight last weekend, but this week it was all about New York City.

On Thursday, designer Ulla Johnson celebrated a major milestone by cutting the ribbon to her first-ever boutique. Naturally, Johnson welcomed fashionable ladies like stylist Kate Young, Michelle Williams, Greta Gerwig, and Sarah Paulson to the Bleeker Street location, where they sipped on rosé and did an excellent job of looking chic.

Speaking of effortlessly cool, Demi Lovato and Ashley Graham came together at the TIME 100 gala, where they were also joined by Leslie Jones and a room of A-list influencers. Later in the week, Gwyneth Paltrow looked appropriate for spring in a floral piece (above) she wore to a Goop and Net-a-Porter–hosted brunch. Emma Roberts also took in the spirit of the season in a sheer Coach design she wore to the 2017 American Image Awards. Florals for spring? Love 'em.

