Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Where does Bella Hadid find the energy to do so much, so often?

During New York Fashion Week, she hit the DJ booth at a party with Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, and this week, the 20-year-old model hit up Milan’s Bulgari Hotel to celebrate the accessories brand’s capsule collection with Nicholas Kirkwood.

Being that it’s Bulgari, it was a fabulous affair, and Hadid wore a body-hugging LBD as she confidently clutched onto her gold Serpenti bag. Models Jasmine Sanders (also a Bulgari ambassador, like Bella) were in attendance along with Lottie Moss (yes, Kate’s little sister) and Caroline Vreeland.

For a mid-week pick-me-up, Naomi Campbell dressed to the nines for the Swarovski Crystal Wonderland Party, where she dazzled in a floor-length black dress nearby Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn. Ellie Goulding greeted fellow music star Liam Payne at Emporio Armani’s after-party, collectively making us wish we had booked a flight to Italy to join them.

Of course, award-winning actors had to celebrate their hard-earned Emmys on Sunday night, so Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman raised a glass to their Big Little Lies wins at HBO’s after-party. There, Jessica Biel radiated in a gold dress. Really, look at her highlight!

To kick off Paris Fashion Week, Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli welcomed guests like Olivia Palermo to the city's Hotel Costes for a party in celebration of the fashion house's I Love Spike Pop-UP boutique and installation. As expected, the star of the night was the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Spike bag, created and sold just for the pop-up.

