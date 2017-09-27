Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

David Atlan
Jonathan Borge
Sep 27, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Where does Bella Hadid find the energy to do so much, so often?

During New York Fashion Week, she hit the DJ booth at a party with Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, and this week, the 20-year-old model hit up Milan’s Bulgari Hotel to celebrate the accessories brand’s capsule collection with Nicholas Kirkwood.

Being that it’s Bulgari, it was a fabulous affair, and Hadid wore a body-hugging LBD as she confidently clutched onto her gold Serpenti bag. Models Jasmine Sanders (also a Bulgari ambassador, like Bella) were in attendance along with Lottie Moss (yes, Kate’s little sister) and Caroline Vreeland.

For a mid-week pick-me-up, Naomi Campbell dressed to the nines for the Swarovski Crystal Wonderland Party, where she dazzled in a floor-length black dress nearby Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn. Ellie Goulding greeted fellow music star Liam Payne at Emporio Armani’s after-party, collectively making us wish we had booked a flight to Italy to join them.

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Hadid Comes to the Rescure After Gigi Hadid Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction 

Of course, award-winning actors had to celebrate their hard-earned Emmys on Sunday night, so Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman raised a glass to their Big Little Lies wins at HBO’s after-party. There, Jessica Biel radiated in a gold dress. Really, look at her highlight!

To kick off Paris Fashion Week, Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli welcomed guests like Olivia Palermo to the city's Hotel Costes for a party in celebration of the fashion house's I Love Spike Pop-UP boutique and installation. As expected, the star of the night was the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Spike bag, created and sold just for the pop-up. 

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.  

1 of 29 David Atlan

Jasmine Sanders 

at Bulgari and Nicholas Kirkwood's capsule collection celebration.

Advertisement
2 of 29 David Atlan

Caroline Vreeland 

at Bulgari and Nicholas Kirkwood's capsule collection celebration.

3 of 29 David Atlan

Nicholas Kirkwood 

at Bulgari and Nicholas Kirkwood's capsule collection celebration.

Advertisement
4 of 29 Courtesy Max Mara

Ashley Graham 

at the launch of her denim capsule collection for Marina Rinaldi. 

Advertisement
5 of 29 Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty

Naomi Campbell 

at the Swarovski Crystal Wonderland Party.

Advertisement
6 of 29 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss 

at the Swarovski Crystal Wonderland Party.

Advertisement
7 of 29 Dave Benett /Getty

Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne

at the Emporio Armani after-party. 

Advertisement
8 of 29 BFA/Neil Rasmus/Samantha Ditch

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner

at Lenny Letter's two-year anniversary party with Cole Haan. 

Advertisement
9 of 29 Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Ruth Wilson 

at Lenny Letter's two-year anniversary party with Cole Haan. 

Advertisement
10 of 29 BFA/Neil Rasmus/Samantha Ditch

Malin Akerman 

at Lenny Letter's two-year anniversary party with Cole Haan. 

Advertisement
11 of 29 Stefanie Keenan

Minka Kelly and Mandy Moore 

at THE GREAT's Boxcar Boot launch. 

Advertisement
12 of 29 Stefanie Keenan

Rumer Willis 

at THE GREAT's Boxcar Boot launch. 

Advertisement
13 of 29 Todd Williamson/Getty

Kirsten Dunst and Rodarte's Laura and Kate Mulleavy 

at the premiere of Woodshock. 

Advertisement
14 of 29 Dave Benett/Getty

Adwoa Aboah, Doutzen Kroes, Joan Smalls, and Miss Piggy 

at LOVE and Miu Miu's London Fashion Week party. 

Advertisement
15 of 29 Dave Benett/Getty

Georgia May Jagger 

at the Fiorucci: The Resurrection London Fashion Week party. 

Advertisement
16 of 29 Mike Pont/WireImage

Naomi Campbell and Iman

at Fashion 4 Development's 7th annual First Ladies Luncheon.

Advertisement
17 of 29 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel 

at the HBO Emmys after-party. 

Advertisement
18 of 29 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman 

at the HBO Emmys after-party. 

Advertisement
19 of 29 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sofía Vergara

at the HBO Emmys after-party. 

Advertisement
20 of 29 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Emma Stone 

at the L.A. premiere of Battle of the Sexes.

Advertisement
21 of 29 Phillip Faraone/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross 

at the BAFTA Tea Party. 

Advertisement
22 of 29 Kevin Winter/BAFTA LA/Getty

Evan Rachel Wood 

at the BAFTA Tea Party. 

Advertisement
23 of 29 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Naomie Harris 

at the BAFTA Tea Party. 

Advertisement
24 of 29 Jason Kempin/Getty

Carol Lim and Natasha Lyonne

at Opening Ceremony and American Express's "Changers, A Dance Story" show. 

Advertisement
25 of 29 Courtesy

Nicole Warne 

at Valentino's I Love Spike pop-up party at Hotel Costes.

Advertisement
26 of 29 Courtesy

Olivia Palermo

at Valentino's I Love Spike pop-up party at Hotel Costes.

Advertisement
27 of 29 Courtesy

 Brandon Borror-Chappell and InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown

at Valentino's I Love Spike pop-up party at Hotel Costes.

Advertisement
28 of 29 Courtesy

Veronika Heilbrunner 

at Valentino's I Love Spike pop-up party at Hotel Costes.

Advertisement
29 of 29 Courtesy

Pierpaolo Piccioli and Olivia Palermo 

at Valentino's I Love Spike pop-up party at Hotel Costes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!