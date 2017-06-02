Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Plain and simple: If Rihanna’s in attendance, it’s a party.

That’s why the singer and designer once again caught our eye on Wednesday in L.A., where she headed to the Revolve Social Club to celebrate MadeWorn and Roc96’s exclusive capsule for the online retailer. Basically, the bad gal walked in wearing a white Juun.J dress with a deep-V slit along with a super fresh cut only she could pull off.

So what went down? The collection celebrates Jay Z’s music career, so guests jammed out to classics from Reasonable Doubt. Paris Hilton was on hand and kept it very Paris in a LBD with a matching fur stole while Jasmine Saunders whipped her hair into braids and paired the look with a long-sleeve black shirt and jeans.

Later in the week, chic guests headed to Maxfield’s Prouve Structure Nomade in the City of Angels to celebrate Celine’s fall 2017 collection and exhibition, where the brand’s Trotteur and Medium Frame handbags are now available in plum and a jade and bright red combo.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.