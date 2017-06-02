Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Courtesy of BFA
Jonathan Borge
Jun 02, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Plain and simple: If Rihanna’s in attendance, it’s a party.

That’s why the singer and designer once again caught our eye on Wednesday in L.A., where she headed to the Revolve Social Club to celebrate MadeWorn and Roc96’s exclusive capsule for the online retailer. Basically, the bad gal walked in wearing a white Juun.J dress with a deep-V slit along with a super fresh cut only she could pull off.

So what went down? The collection celebrates Jay Z’s music career, so guests jammed out to classics from Reasonable Doubt. Paris Hilton was on hand and kept it very Paris in a LBD with a matching fur stole while Jasmine Saunders whipped her hair into braids and paired the look with a long-sleeve black shirt and jeans.

Later in the week, chic guests headed to Maxfield’s Prouve Structure Nomade in the City of Angels to celebrate Celine’s fall 2017 collection and exhibition, where the brand’s Trotteur and Medium Frame handbags are now available in plum and a jade and bright red combo.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.

1 of 9 Courtesy of BFA

Paris Hilton and Jasmine Sanders 

at REVOLVE's MadeWorn and Roc96 collection celebration. 

2 of 9 Courtesy of BFA

Dorothy Wang 

at REVOLVE's MadeWorn and Roc96 collection celebration.  

3 of 9 Courtesy of BFA

Shaun Ross 

at REVOLVE's MadeWorn and Roc96 collection celebration. 

4 of 9 Getty

Alexa Chung 

at her AlexaChung runway show. 

5 of 9 Courtesy of BFA

Brooke Burke 

at Celine's fall 2017 Maxfield celebration.  

6 of 9 Courtesy of BFA

Jessica de Ruiter

at Celine's fall 2017 Maxfield celebration. 

7 of 9 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Jessica Alba 

at the Baby2Baby Beach Playdate presented by Havaianas. 

8 of 9 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jessica Alba and Jenna Dewan Tatum 

at the Baby2Baby Beach Playdate presented by Havaianas.  

9 of 9 Courtesy

Annabelle Belmondo and Tibi Creative Director Amy Smilovic

at Tibi's dinner at Tondo in Paris. 

