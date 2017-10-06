Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

When was the last time Amal Clooney actually posed for a picture?

We're accustomed to seeing photos of the mom of twins somewhere fabulous like Lake Como or on her way to a meeting at the United Nations. But actually pose? It's rare.

That's what she did alongside Isla Fisher Thursday night in L.A., where she joined the actress for the William-Vintage and Farfetch party in honor of Gianni Versace's archives. Her gold cocktail dress was as fun as it gets, and perhaps a nod to Donatella's major supermodel finale moment at the spring 2018 show.

Milan Fashion Week may have come and gone, but Paris Fashion Week wrapped up Tuesday, with one final stream of events that prove there's more to fashion month than, well, the clothing. InStyle November cover star Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend hit up the Miu Miu after-party, where they were also joined by a pair of sisters everyone can agree are adorable: Dakota and Elle Fanning.

Later, Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière's muses all came together for the opening of Louis Vuitton Place Vendôme boutique, packed with his favorites: Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, and Michelle Williams. Where was Selena Gomez?

