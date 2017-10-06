Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

John Sciulli/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Oct 06, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

When was the last time Amal Clooney actually posed for a picture?

We're accustomed to seeing photos of the mom of twins somewhere fabulous like Lake Como or on her way to a meeting at the United Nations. But actually pose? It's rare.

That's what she did alongside Isla Fisher Thursday night in L.A., where she joined the actress for the William-Vintage and Farfetch party in honor of Gianni Versace's archives. Her gold cocktail dress was as fun as it gets, and perhaps a nod to Donatella's major supermodel finale moment at the spring 2018 show.

Milan Fashion Week may have come and gone, but Paris Fashion Week wrapped up Tuesday, with one final stream of events that prove there's more to fashion month than, well, the clothing. InStyle November cover star Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend hit up the Miu Miu after-party, where they were also joined by a pair of sisters everyone can agree are adorable: Dakota and Elle Fanning.

Later, Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière's muses all came together for the opening of Louis Vuitton Place Vendôme boutique, packed with his favorites: Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, and Michelle Williams. Where was Selena Gomez?

RELATED VIDEO: Amal Clooney Hits a Party in L.A. in Head-to-Toe Gold

Scroll down to see the best parties of the week.

1 of 19 John Sciulli/Getty

Amal Clooney and Isla Fisher

at William-Vintage and Farfetch's party.

Advertisement
2 of 19 John Sciulli/Getty

Kate Bosworth

at William-Vintage and Farfetch's party.

3 of 19 Victor Boyko/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

at the Miu Miu after-party.

Advertisement
4 of 19 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Dakota and Elle Fanning

at the Miu Miu after-party.

Advertisement
5 of 19 BFA / Kelly Taub

Alexa Chung and InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown

at the Chez Away pop-party with Grey Goose Vodka.

Advertisement
6 of 19 BFA / Kelly Taub

Emily Ratajkowski

at the Chez Away pop-party with Grey Goose Vodka.

Advertisement
7 of 19 BFA / Kelly Taub

Justin O'Shea and InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown

at the Chez Away pop-party with Grey Goose Vodka.

Advertisement
8 of 19 COURTESY of BFA

Olivia Culpo

at the FWRD x GRLFRND capsule collection party.

Advertisement
9 of 19 COURTESY of BFA

Romee Strijd

at the FWRD x GRLFRND capsule collection party.

Advertisement
10 of 19 COURTESY of BFA

Chiara Ferragni

at the FWRD x GRLFRND capsule collection party.

Advertisement
11 of 19 COURTESY of BFA

Chanel Iman

at the FWRD x GRLFRND capsule collection party.

Advertisement
12 of 19 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Alicia Vikander

at the opening of Louis Vuitton's Place Vendôme boutique.

Advertisement
13 of 19 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Julianne Moore

at the opening of Louis Vuitton's Place Vendôme boutique.

Advertisement
14 of 19 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams

at the opening of Louis Vuitton's Place Vendôme boutique.

Advertisement
15 of 19 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Nicolas Ghesquière and Cate Blanchett

at the opening of Louis Vuitton's Place Vendôme boutique.

Advertisement
16 of 19 Julien Hekimian/Getty

Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim

at the Chanel cocktail party.

Advertisement
17 of 19 amie McCarthy/Getty

Taryn Manning

at HSN Holiday Preview Cocktail party.

Advertisement
18 of 19 Dave Benett/Getty

Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino Garavani, and Lauren Santo Domingo

at Moda Operandi and Beaumont Nathan's dinner for Frieze London.

Advertisement
19 of 19 Michelle Mosqueda

Alysia Reiner and Mike Perry

at the Broad City screening and dance party.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!