Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Thanks to the premiere of Season 5, the cast of Orange Is the New Black is officially on a high. This was obvious at Catch in New York, where Danielle Brooks and Kimiko Glenn came together to blow kisses, take photos, and celebrate their new release. Obviously, the show’s bold leading ladies like Laverne Cox, Natasha Lyonne, Taylor Schilling, and Uzo Aduba laughed it up together on the orange carpet, too.

On Tuesday, Olivia Palermo made an appearance in Rome next to her hunky and handsome husband Johannes Huebl at Piaget’s gala in celebration of its Sunlight Journey collection of blue sapphires, yellow diamonds, and pretty, sparkly things. Coco Rocha worked it for the camera along with guests like Barbara Palvin.

When it comes to super over-the-top galas, you’ve got to look at this year’s Life Ball. The annual event in Vienna raises money to fights AIDS, and Naomi Campbell was fabulously on hand to turn a rather serious cause into a night that basically defined glamorous.

