Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Thanks to the premiere of Season 5, the cast of Orange Is the New Black is officially on a high. This was obvious at Catch in New York, where Danielle Brooks and Kimiko Glenn came together to blow kisses, take photos, and celebrate their new release. Obviously, the show’s bold leading ladies like Laverne Cox, Natasha Lyonne, Taylor Schilling, and Uzo Aduba laughed it up together on the orange carpet, too.

On Tuesday, Olivia Palermo made an appearance in Rome next to her hunky and handsome husband Johannes Huebl at Piaget’s gala in celebration of its Sunlight Journey collection of blue sapphires, yellow diamonds, and pretty, sparkly things. Coco Rocha worked it for the camera along with guests like Barbara Palvin.

When it comes to super over-the-top galas, you’ve got to look at this year’s Life Ball. The annual event in Vienna raises money to fights AIDS, and Naomi Campbell was fabulously on hand to turn a rather serious cause into a night that basically defined glamorous.

Scroll down to see the best parties of the week. 

1 of 24 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Laverne Cox and Danielle Brooks 

at the Season 5 celebration of Orange Is the New Black. 

2 of 24 Paul Zimmerman/Wireimage

Laverne Cox, Adrienne C. Moore, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, and Lauren Morelli

at the Season 5 celebration of Orange Is the New Black.  

3 of 24 Venturelli/Getty

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl 

at Piaget's Sunlight Journey Collection celebration in Rome.

4 of 24 Venturelli/Getty

Barbara Palvin 

at Piaget's Sunlight Journey Collection celebration in Rome. 

5 of 24 Venturelli/Getty

Coco Rocha 

at Piaget's Sunlight Journey Collection celebration in Rome.

6 of 24 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Karlie Kloss

at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards.

7 of 24 Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Katie Holmes 

at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards.

8 of 24 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Debi Mazar 

at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards.

9 of 24 Rachel Murray/Getty

Zoey Deutch 

at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards presented by Max Mara and BMW. 

10 of 24 Rachel Murray/Getty

Chrissie Fit, Elizabeth Banks, and Brittany Snow 

at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards presented by Max Mara and BMW. 

11 of 24 Rachel Murray/Getty

Aisha Tyler and Tracee Ellis Ross

at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards presented by Max Mara and BMW. 

12 of 24 Araya Diaz /WireImage

Olivia Culpo 

at the Women in Film and Max Mara Face of the Future Award celebration. 

13 of 24 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Olivia Holt 

at the Women in Film and Max Mara Face of the Future Award celebration. 

14 of 24 Araya Diaz/Getty

Zoey Deutch 

at the Women in Film and Max Mara Face of the Future Award celebration. 

15 of 24 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Peyton List 

at the Women in Film and Max Mara Face of the Future Award celebration. 

16 of 24 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Demi Moore

at the Rough Night premiere after-party. 

17 of 24 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell, and Scarlett Johansson 

at the premiere of Rought Night.

18 of 24 Florian Wieser/Life Ball 2017/Getty

Dan and Dean Caten with Violet Chachki 

at the 2017 Life Ball. 

19 of 24 Gisela Schober/Getty

Naomi Campbell 

at the 2017 Life Ball. 

20 of 24 Florian Wieser/Life Ball 2017/Getty

Amanda Lepore

at the 2017 Life Ball. 

21 of 24 Charley Gallay/Getty

Georgia May Jagger 

at her Volcom x Georgia May Jagger collection launch party. 

22 of 24 Charley Gallay/Getty

Suki Waterhouse 

at her Volcom x Georgia May Jagger collection launch party. 

23 of 24 Courtesy

Bryan Greenberg and Drea de Matteo

at Clase Azul Tequila's 20th anniversary party at the PUBLIC Hotel. 

24 of 24 BFA

Alysia Reiner

at + POOL's Summer Pool Party.

