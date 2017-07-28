Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Todd Williamson/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Jul 28, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Lily Collins is having a moment and it’s—wait for it—red-hot.

On Thursday, the actress and To the Bone star strolled out of a vintage car and walked into the premiere of The Last Tycoon, where she reminded us that red and pink are always a good idea. The 28-year-old turned to Reem Acra for a strapless, two-tone ruffled dress with a pleated bottom-half that she styled with pointed-toe red Jimmy Choo pumps and a side swept ‘do. She looked glamorous as she greeted friends like Matt Bomer and Lea Michele at the premiere.

Earlier this week, stars flocked to St. Tropez for The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s Fourth annual gala, where yes, Leo made an appearance alongside his former Titanic co-star Kate Winslet and performers Lenny Kravitz and Madonna. Can we please get an invite next year, Leo?

Revolve held its final #RevolveintheHamptons party on Sunday and to end with a bang, they invited Olivia Culpo, Chanel Iman, Elsa Hosk, and Josephine Skriver. While people sipped oversize glasses of Moët Ice Imperial, Travis Scott took the stage and basically shut the whole thing down. Talk about another fabulous weekend well spent.

RELATED VIDEO: Lily Collins Describes Her Style As "Electric"

Scroll down to see the best parties of the week.

1 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Lily Collins and Lea Michele 

at the premiere of The Last Tycoon.

2 of 15 Courtesy

Jessica Alba

at Cuyana’s Essential Women series.

3 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Charlize Theron 

at the Atomic Blonde premiere. 

4 of 15 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sienna Miller 

at the Cat on a Hot Tin Roof after-party.

5 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Vanessa Bayer and Claire Danes 

at the Brigsby Bear premiere and after-party.

6 of 15 Courtesy

Maxwell Osbourne

at The Select House in Montauk.

7 of 15 Matthew Eisman/Getty

Chanel Iman, Elsa Hosk, and Josephine Skriver 

at the final #REVOLVEintheHamptons party with Moët & Chandon.

8 of 15 Matthew Eisman/Getty

Olivia Culpo 

at the final #REVOLVEintheHamptons party with Moët & Chandon.

9 of 15 Matthew Eisman/Getty

Travis Scott 

at the final #REVOLVEintheHamptons party with Moët & Chandon.

10 of 15 Courtesy

Sophie Auster

at Amazon's launch of The Fix.

11 of 15 Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Leighton Meester

at Sunglass Hut's #MadeForSummer gathering for Miami Swim Week.

12 of 15 Courtesy

InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown and Nicky Zimmermann

at Zimmermann's Miami store opening dinner. 

13 of 15 Victor Boyko/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna 

at The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's 4th annual Saint-Tropez Gala.

14 of 15 Anthony Ghnassia/Getty

Lenny Kravitz, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Madonna 

at The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's 4th annual Saint-Tropez Gala.

15 of 15 Anthony Ghnassia/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet 

at The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's 4th annual Saint-Tropez Gala.

