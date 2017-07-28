Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Lily Collins is having a moment and it’s—wait for it—red-hot.

On Thursday, the actress and To the Bone star strolled out of a vintage car and walked into the premiere of The Last Tycoon, where she reminded us that red and pink are always a good idea. The 28-year-old turned to Reem Acra for a strapless, two-tone ruffled dress with a pleated bottom-half that she styled with pointed-toe red Jimmy Choo pumps and a side swept ‘do. She looked glamorous as she greeted friends like Matt Bomer and Lea Michele at the premiere.

Earlier this week, stars flocked to St. Tropez for The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s Fourth annual gala, where yes, Leo made an appearance alongside his former Titanic co-star Kate Winslet and performers Lenny Kravitz and Madonna. Can we please get an invite next year, Leo?

Revolve held its final #RevolveintheHamptons party on Sunday and to end with a bang, they invited Olivia Culpo, Chanel Iman, Elsa Hosk, and Josephine Skriver. While people sipped oversize glasses of Moët Ice Imperial, Travis Scott took the stage and basically shut the whole thing down. Talk about another fabulous weekend well spent.

RELATED VIDEO: Lily Collins Describes Her Style As "Electric"

Scroll down to see the best parties of the week.