Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Thanks to stylist Karla Welch, you can soon expect to find all of Hollywood dressed in white T-shirts.

In fact, many did Thursday night at Maxfield in L.A., where the fashion insider (she works with everyone from Lorde to Ruth Negga) welcomed guests to raise a glass to her latest project: a T-shirt collab with Hanes dubbed "Hanes x karla." The collaboration came together with a little help from Justin Bieber, so he was there to celebrate as well.

He popped in wearing jeans and a shirt; however, the ladies' fashion we were obsessed with. Tracee Ellis Ross (above) gave her tee a sleeveless treatment and paired it with a ruffled white lace Jourden skirt perfect for summer. Similarly, Karlie Kloss delivered some va-va-voom in a purple Salvatore Ferragamo high-slit skirt. Elisabeth Moss, on the other hand, paired hers with a black leather moto jacket. Breaking news: The T-shirt is back in fashion.

Because it's summer (and why not?) celebrities didn't hesitate to rejoice in the last few weeks of not-freezing weather in long, ethereal-looking floral gowns. Zoë Saldana wore her Valentino version at a gala in Santa Barbara, while Molly Sims made her purple frock work for dinner in the Hamptons.

Don't have a floral piece in your closet? Turn to a tee.

Scroll down for this week's best parties.