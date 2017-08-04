Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Aug 04, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Thanks to stylist Karla Welch, you can soon expect to find all of Hollywood dressed in white T-shirts.

In fact, many did Thursday night at Maxfield in L.A., where the fashion insider (she works with everyone from Lorde to Ruth Negga) welcomed guests to raise a glass to her latest project: a T-shirt collab with Hanes dubbed "Hanes x karla." The collaboration came together with a little help from Justin Bieber, so he was there to celebrate as well.

He popped in wearing jeans and a shirt; however, the ladies' fashion we were obsessed with. Tracee Ellis Ross (above) gave her tee a sleeveless treatment and paired it with a ruffled white lace Jourden skirt perfect for summer. Similarly, Karlie Kloss delivered some va-va-voom in a purple Salvatore Ferragamo high-slit skirt. Elisabeth Moss, on the other hand, paired hers with a black leather moto jacket. Breaking news: The T-shirt is back in fashion.

Because it's summer (and why not?) celebrities didn't hesitate to rejoice in the last few weeks of not-freezing weather in long, ethereal-looking floral gowns. Zoë Saldana wore her Valentino version at a gala in Santa Barbara, while Molly Sims made her purple frock work for dinner in the Hamptons.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston's Floral Dress Is Totally Rachel-Worthy

Don't have a floral piece in your closet? Turn to a tee.

Scroll down for this week's best parties.

1 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Karlie Kloss 

at the Hanes x karla party.

Advertisement
2 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Karla Welch and America Ferrera 

at the Hanes x karla party.

3 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Elisabeth Moss

at the Hanes x karla party.

Advertisement
4 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Karla Welch and Tracee Ellis Ross

at the Hanes x karla party.

Advertisement
5 of 16 Splash News

Justin Bieber 

at the Hanes x karla party. 

Advertisement
6 of 16 BFA.com (2)

Zoë Saldana and Camilla Belle

at the Lotusland Avant Garden gala with Valentino. 

Advertisement
7 of 16 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Rachel Zoe and Jessica Seinfeld 

at Net-a-Porter and The GOOD+ Foundation's Hamptons summer dinner. 

Advertisement
8 of 16 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Molly Sims and Brooke Shields 

at Net-a-Porter and The GOOD+ Foundation's Hamptons summer dinner. 

Advertisement
9 of 16 Jason Kempin/Getty

Anna Chlumsky and Melissa Joan Hart 

at Net-a-Porter and The GOOD+ Foundation's Hamptons summer dinner. 

Advertisement
10 of 16 Steve Lucero/BFA.com

Lily Kwong and Chelsea Leyland 

at Maison St-Germain’s L.A. celebration. 

Advertisement
11 of 16 Steve Lucero/BFA.com (2)

Dita Von Teese and Olivia Culpo 

at Maison St-Germain’s L.A. celebration. 

Advertisement
12 of 16 Araya Diaz/WireImage

Chelsea Handler

at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual Grants Banquet. 

Advertisement
13 of 16 Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, and Bridget Everett 

at the screening and after-party of Fun Mom Dinner hosted by The Cinema Society and SVEDKA.

Advertisement
14 of 16 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Busta Rhymes 

at the N.Y.C. Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour stop. 

Advertisement
15 of 16 Paul Bruinooge/PMC

Elizabeth Olsen 

at a FIJI Water-hosted screening of Wind River. 

Advertisement
16 of 16 Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel 

at a screening of The Sinner.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!