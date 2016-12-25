Star Studded: Best Parties This Week

Nothing feels as festive as a sweet treat, which is why Jessica Alba continued the joyful spirit of the season this week in celebration of a sugary confection we can all agree to love: macarons.

The 35-year-old actress and Honest Company entrepreneur headed to The Grove in L.A. for the opening of Ladurée's West Coast outpost on Tuesday. She dressed appropriately for the occasion and stayed warm in a sleek black turtleneck paired with a textured A-line skirt, black tights, and black leather accessories.

She, of course, wasn't the only star in the mood to ring in the holidays. Jaime King and Nina Dobrev shared a cozy oversize Christmas sweater for two at Just Jared's holiday party, where in addition to blowing kisses to nearby cameras, they mingled with Katherine McNamara, Victoria Justice, and Justice's younger sister Madison Grace.

In the fashion department, Nicole Kidman unsurprisingly took our breath away at the premiere of Lion, where she won fashion in an ethereal Erdem dress that lit up the red carpet.

RELATED: How to Get a Body Like Jessica Alba

Scroll down for more of this week's hottest parties.