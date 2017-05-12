Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Who would say no to a Dior party?

The French brand welcomed stars like Olivia Palermo and Freida Pinto to Gladstone’s in L.A. on Wednesday, just one night before its big desert-themed Cruise 2018 reveal in Calabasas.

For the more relaxed pre-show event, celebrities kept it casual in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s designs and met the “Surf Club” theme of the evening. Kiernan Shipka, as usual, looked appropriately youthful in a hoodie-like LBD, and BFFs Jaime King and Juno Temple hugged it out in paired down navy and black looks.

Earlier in the week, Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber celebrated her Marc Jacobs’s Daisy fragrance campaign with Serayah McNeill and Hollywood’s younger set. Kaia, we bet, is destined to be just as huge as mom.

RELATED: How to Drive Your Life: Tips from Freida Pinto

Speaking of models, Ashley Graham was in a cheery mood (when isn’t she?) at Indochine in New York on Thursday, where she raised a glass to her new book, A New Model. Meanwhile, InStyle June cover star Karlie Kloss kept it tailored in black and white separates at the Maisonette.com launch dinner in Brooklyn.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.