Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Jonathan Borge
May 12, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Who would say no to a Dior party?

The French brand welcomed stars like Olivia Palermo and Freida Pinto to Gladstone’s in L.A. on Wednesday, just one night before its big desert-themed Cruise 2018 reveal in Calabasas.

For the more relaxed pre-show event, celebrities kept it casual in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s designs and met the “Surf Club” theme of the evening. Kiernan Shipka, as usual, looked appropriately youthful in a hoodie-like LBD, and BFFs Jaime King and Juno Temple hugged it out in paired down navy and black looks.

Earlier in the week, Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber celebrated her Marc Jacobs’s Daisy fragrance campaign with Serayah McNeill and Hollywood’s younger set. Kaia, we bet, is destined to be just as huge as mom.

Speaking of models, Ashley Graham was in a cheery mood (when isn’t she?) at Indochine in New York on Thursday, where she raised a glass to her new book, A New Model. Meanwhile, InStyle June cover star Karlie Kloss kept it tailored in black and white separates at the Maisonette.com launch dinner in Brooklyn.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.

1 of 11 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kiernan Shipka

at the Dior Cruise 2018 welcome dinner. 

2 of 11 Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Jaime King and Juno Temple

at the Dior Cruise 2018 welcome dinner. 

3 of 11 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kaia Gerber

at Marc Jacobs's Daisy celebration. 

4 of 11 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Serayah McNeill

at Marc Jacobs's Daisy celebration. 

5 of 11 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

at the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's 10th annual ball. 

6 of 11 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ashley Graham

at a luncheon for her new book, A New Model.

7 of 11 Neil Rasmus/BFA

Karlie Kloss

at Maisonette.com's launch dinner. 

8 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kirsten Dunst

at the Cartier Panthère party. 

9 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Dakota Johnson

at the Cartier Panthère party. 

10 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Miranda Kerr

at the Cartier Panthère party. 

11 of 11 Charley Gallay/Getty

Jaime King, Laura Dern, and Ali Larter

at Perrier-Jouët's earlier Mother's Day celebration. 

