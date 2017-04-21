Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Warning: What you’re about to see will give you a major case of FOMO.

At least that’s what happened to us thanks to Alessandra Ambrosio and dozens of celebrities who stepped away from the red carpet and got down and dirty at the first weekend of Coachella in California. The Victoria’s Secret Angel channeled Kate Hudson’s Almost Famous character, Penny Lane, in denim cut-offs and a fur-trimmed suede jacket, which she paired with round glasses. In the image above, she seems to be having the time of her life at the Levi’s Neon Carnival.

How could you not be jealous?

Similarly, Emily Ratajkowski headed to Moschino’s Candy Crush Desert Party where designer Jeremy Scott welcomed guests like Katy Perry and Fergie, both perfectly capable of taking the Coachella stage and kicking off a party of their own. Meanwhile, Revolve hosted a series of events across the weekend that drew Victoria Justice, Yara Shahidi, and Kendall Jenner, to name a few.

RELATED: How to Get a Body Like Alessandra Ambrosio

Later in the week, it was all about springtime galas. Amanda Seyfried made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth when she attended the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards. Jennifer Hudson nailed it on stage at the Tribeca Film Festival’s Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives concert. Evidently, not every event required crop tops and flower crowns.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.