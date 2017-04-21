Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week 

Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Jonathan Borge
Apr 21, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Warning: What you’re about to see will give you a major case of FOMO.

At least that’s what happened to us thanks to Alessandra Ambrosio and dozens of celebrities who stepped away from the red carpet and got down and dirty at the first weekend of Coachella in California. The Victoria’s Secret Angel channeled Kate Hudson’s Almost Famous character, Penny Lane, in denim cut-offs and a fur-trimmed suede jacket, which she paired with round glasses. In the image above, she seems to be having the time of her life at the Levi’s Neon Carnival.

How could you not be jealous?

Similarly, Emily Ratajkowski headed to Moschino’s Candy Crush Desert Party where designer Jeremy Scott welcomed guests like Katy Perry and Fergie, both perfectly capable of taking the Coachella stage and kicking off a party of their own. Meanwhile, Revolve hosted a series of events across the weekend that drew Victoria Justice, Yara Shahidi, and Kendall Jenner, to name a few.

Later in the week, it was all about springtime galas. Amanda Seyfried made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth when she attended the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards. Jennifer Hudson nailed it on stage at the Tribeca Film Festival’s Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives concert. Evidently, not every event required crop tops and flower crowns.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.

1 of 33 Jerod Harris/WireImage

Sara Sampaio and Taylor Hill

at Levi's Neon Carnival 2017. 

2 of 33 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Martha Hunt, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, and Alessandra Ambrosio 

at Victoria's Secret's Angel Oasis. 

3 of 33 Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Images

Emily Ratajkowski and Poppy Delevingne 

at the Levi's Coachella brunch.

4 of 33 Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Images

SOLANGE KNOWLES 

at the Levi's Coachella brunch.

5 of 33 Ari Perilstein/Getty

Chiara Ferragni and Aimee Song 

at Moet & Chandon's Coachella kick-off with Revolve. 

6 of 33 Michael Kovac/Getty

Victoria Justice, Yara Shahidi, and Peyton List 

at Popsugar's CFDA Brunch at Coachella. 

7 of 33 Todd Williamson/Getty

Chanel Iman, Rachel Zoe, and Kate Bosworth 

at the Rachel ZOEasis during Coachella. 

8 of 33 Jerritt Clark/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski 

at Moschino's Coachella Candy Crush Desert Party. 

9 of 33 Jerritt Clark/Getty

Katy Perry and Jeremy Scott 

at Moschino's Coachella Candy Crush Desert Party. 

10 of 33 Jerritt Clark/Getty

Coco Rocha

at Moschino's Coachella Candy Crush Desert Party. 

11 of 33 Angela Weiss/Getty

FERGIE 

at Moschino's Coachella Candy Crush desert party. 

12 of 33 Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Kendall Jenner 

at the Coachella #REVOLVEfestival. 

13 of 33 Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes

at the Coachella #REVOLVEfestival. 

14 of 33 Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld 

at Coachella. 

15 of 33 Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Jourdan Dunn

at Coachella. 

16 of 33 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rashida Jones 

at The Turtle Conservancy's Fourth Annual Turtle Ball.

17 of 33 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Sophia Amoruso

at the premiere of Girlboss. 

18 of 33 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

CHARLIZE THERON 

at the premiere of Girlboss. 

19 of 33 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Rowan Blanchard

at the launch of London Uprising: Fifty Fashion Designers, One City.

20 of 33 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Rosetta Getty

at the launch of London Uprising: Fifty Fashion Designers, One City.

21 of 33 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lena Dunham and Stella McCartney 

at the annual H.E.A.R.T. brunch.

22 of 33 Jason Kempin/Getty

ESTELLE 

at the 2017 Can-Do Awards.

23 of 33 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried 

at the 2017 World Of Children Hero Awards.

24 of 33 JB Lacroix/WireImage

LILY ALDRIDGE

at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards.

25 of 33 Taylor Hill/Getty

JENNIFER HUDSON

at the Tribeca Film Festival's Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives concert. 

26 of 33 Courtesy of BFA

LANGLEY FOX AND EMILY HOPE 

at Dr. Woo's hideaway opening party at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in partnership with Beats by Dr. Dre.

 

27 of 33 Courtesy of BFA

GILLIAN JACOBS AND JORDANA BREWSTER

at Maje's celebration of Denim: A Capsule Collection. 

28 of 33 Courtesy of BFA

GILLIAN JACOBS AND ERIN FOSTER

at Maje's celebration of Denim: A Capsule Collection. 

29 of 33 Courtesy of BFA

GILLIAN JACOBS

at Maje's celebration of Denim: A Capsule Collection. 

30 of 33 Courtesy

Marcus Wainwright and John Turturro

at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Rag & Bone's Hair.

31 of 33 Courtesy

Georgia Fowler 

at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Rag & Bone's Hair.

32 of 33 Courtesy

John Turturro, Rose Byrne, and Zena Loxton

at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Rag & Bone's Hair.

33 of 33 Courtesy

Alive Eve

at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Rag & Bone's Hair.

