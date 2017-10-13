Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

What would you say if a luxury jeweler asked you to hop on a cruise for an evening of dazzling gems?

Diane Kruger and celebrities like Carey Mulligan said yes when Cartier asked them to do just that in New York Tuesday, when they boarded a boat from Manhattan to Governors Island for a preview of the Résonances de Cartier collection of jewels. Andra Day took the stage for an evening performance while guests later enjoyed epic views of the city skyline.

In Los Angeles, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian shared a public sister-sister moment at the one-year celebration of What Goes Around Comes Around in L.A., where they posed together on the red carpet and arrived in casual looks. Karlie Kloss was there too and kept the fanny pack trend growing strong.

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Alina Cho welcomed celebrated Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for another one of her Atelier talks. There, they discussed the famous collection they produced at the Parsons School of Design (it was fully bought by Barneys New York) along with their recent move to Paris and their time spent at their home in Berkshires.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.