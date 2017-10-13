Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Jonathan Borge
Oct 13, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

What would you say if a luxury jeweler asked you to hop on a cruise for an evening of dazzling gems?

Diane Kruger and celebrities like Carey Mulligan said yes when Cartier asked them to do just that in New York Tuesday, when they boarded a boat from Manhattan to Governors Island for a preview of the Résonances de Cartier collection of jewels. Andra Day took the stage for an evening performance while guests later enjoyed epic views of the city skyline.

In Los Angeles, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian shared a public sister-sister moment at the one-year celebration of What Goes Around Comes Around in L.A., where they posed together on the red carpet and arrived in casual looks. Karlie Kloss was there too and kept the fanny pack trend growing strong.

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Alina Cho welcomed celebrated Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for another one of her Atelier talks. There, they discussed the famous collection they produced at the Parsons School of Design (it was fully bought by Barneys New York) along with their recent move to Paris and their time spent at their home in Berkshires.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.

1 of 15 Noam Galai/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

at Cartier's Résonances de Cartier celebration.

2 of 15 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Julianne Moore

at the premiere of Wonderstruck.

3 of 15 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Natalie Portman and Rashida Jones

at the L.A. Dance Project's Annual Gala.

4 of 15 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

at the one-year anniversary of What Goes Around Comes Around in L.A.

5 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

at the one-year anniversary of What Goes Around Comes Around in L.A.

6 of 15 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Martha Hunt

at the Logan Hollowell x Marvel's The Thor: Ragnarok Collection celebration.

 

 

7 of 15 Courtesy BFA.com/Carl Timpone

Proenza Schouler's Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez with Alina Cho

at The Atelier with Alina Cho at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

 

8 of 15 Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Arizona Muse

at Moncler x Stylebop.com's collection celebration.

9 of 15 Photographs taken by Pablo Frisk

Brooke Shields and Tabitha Simmons

at Simmons's Moda Operandi Madison presentation.

10 of 15 Courtesy of MIU MIU

Chloë Sevigny

at a dinner celebrating Miu Miu and Novitiate.

11 of 15 Courtesy of MIU MIU

Dianna Agron

at a dinner celebrating Miu Miu and Novitiate.

12 of 15 Jana Kirn

Chloe Kernaghan and Kumi Sawyers of Sky Ting Yoga

at a fitness event with Free People benefiting Girls Inc.

13 of 15 Courtesy of Lilly Lawrence

Selma Blair

at the premiere of Dead Ant.

14 of 15 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Louise Roe

at a breakfast at Au Fudge in L.A. benefiting Baby2Baby with Bonpoint.

15 of 15 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kelly Sawyer and Chriselle Lim

at a breakfast at Au Fudge in L.A. benefiting Baby2Baby with Bonpoint.

