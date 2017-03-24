Star-Studded: Best Parties This Week 

Great things come in trios: Three blind mice. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé. Destiny’s Child. This week, however, we learned that there’s a new bunch we’re watching closely: The cast of The Blackcoat’s Daughter. Doll-like beauties Lucy Boynton, Kiernan Shipka, and Emma Roberts paid no mind to New York’s still freezing weather—we said that last week—and hit the red carpet in Manhattan on Wednesday for a screening of their film.

Their almost-coordinating looks offered a kaleidoscope of spring-appropriate color (looking at you, Kiernan) and made us yearn to be a part of their girl squad. Speaking of squads, Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri celebrated the launch of the brand’s spring collection inside Saks Fifth Avenue at Indochine, where Ruth Bell—a face of Dior's recent campaign—and Hillary Rhoda joined her.

RELATED: Emma Watson Is the Belle of the Ball on the Red Carpet

Everyone felt the Dern at the premiere of Wilson, where Laura Dern celebrated the film with friend and co-star Cheryl Hines. After winning fashion this week, Demi Lovato headed to UCLA’s Semel Institute’s Open Mind gala where she nailed it in a deep-V white dress.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.