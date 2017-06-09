Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Who's Southern, chipper, and always down for a good time? Reese Witherspoon, of course.

That was evident Tuesday in Beverly Hills, where the actress, designer, and entrepreneur welcomed friends to celebrate her Draper James x Net-a-Porter line. Basically, Witherspoon schmoozed with ladies who lunch like Camila Alves, Jennifer Garner, and Rachel Zoe, though, let’s be honest, all of the aforementioned business women barely have time to stop and smell the roses.

Speaking of roses, Coach held its annual Summer Party on the High Line in Manhattan and, as usual, it was a hit. Chloë Grace Moretz arrived in a floral dress perfect for summer while Rowan Blanchard and Hari Nef posed side by side and spent time catching up. Earlier in the week, plenty of champagne bottles were popped at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, where Kate Mara, Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner, Keri Russell, and Nicole Kidman joined forced for one epic photo opp. Can we join in next time, please?

Scroll down to see the best parties of the week.