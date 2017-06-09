Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Jun 09, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

Who's Southern, chipper, and always down for a good time? Reese Witherspoon, of course.

That was evident Tuesday in Beverly Hills, where the actress, designer, and entrepreneur welcomed friends to celebrate her Draper James x Net-a-Porter line. Basically, Witherspoon schmoozed with ladies who lunch like Camila Alves, Jennifer Garner, and Rachel Zoe, though, let’s be honest, all of the aforementioned business women barely have time to stop and smell the roses.

Speaking of roses, Coach held its annual Summer Party on the High Line in Manhattan and, as usual, it was a hit. Chloë Grace Moretz arrived in a floral dress perfect for summer while Rowan Blanchard and Hari Nef posed side by side and spent time catching up. Earlier in the week, plenty of champagne bottles were popped at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, where Kate Mara, Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner, Keri Russell, and Nicole Kidman joined forced for one epic photo opp. Can we join in next time, please?

Scroll down to see the best parties of the week.

1 of 16 Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Chloe Sevigny 

at a screening of Beatriz at Dinner.

2 of 16 Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Salma Hayek 

at a screening of Beatriz at Dinner.

3 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Reese Witherspoon, Camila Alves, and Jennifer Garner 

at the Draper James x Net-A-Porter line celebration.

4 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ava Phillipe and Reese Witherspoon 

at the Draper James x Net-A-Porter line celebration. 

5 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Rachel Zoe 

at the Draper James x Net-A-Porter line celebration. 

6 of 16 Courtesy

Janelle Monáe

at the Museum of Contemporary Art's 50th anniversary gala and opening of "Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Oen Leg" exhibition. 

7 of 16 Courtesy

Takashi Murakami

at the Museum of Contemporary Art's 50th anniversary gala and opening of "Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Oen Leg" exhibition. 

8 of 16 wen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Common, Usher, and Swizz Beats 

at the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards dinner and auction. 

9 of 16 Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Camilla Belle a

at the opening of Ian Schrager's Public Hotel. 

10 of 16 Bennett Raglin/Getty

Rowan Blanchard and Hari Nef 

at the Coach Summer Party on the High Line. 

11 of 16 Bennett Raglin/Getty

Chloë Grace Moretz 

at the Coach Summer Party on the High Line. 

12 of 16 Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Laura Vassar Brock, Kate Bosworth, and Cristopher Brock

before the CFDA Awards after-party at The Boom Boom Room. 

13 of 16 Ray Tamarra/Getty

Amber Valletta 

before the CFDA Awards after-party at The Boom Boom Room. 

14 of 16 Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Mara, Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner, Kerri Russell, and Nicole Kidman

at the 2017 Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic.

15 of 16 Paul Zimmerman/Getty

Petra Nemcova 

at the 2017 Graduation Gala.

16 of 16 Courtesy Vlasta Pilot/BFA.com

Sara Sampaio 

at Moroccanoil's Fearless Beauty campaign celebration.

