Star-Studded: The Best Parties of Paris Fashion Week

Julien Hekimian/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Sep 29, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

Who doesn’t like to raise a glass to another year older?

Jason Wu invited friends like Emily Ratajkowsi, Hailey Baldwin, and Karlie Kloss (imagine calling them your BFFs) to a dinner in celebration of his own 35th birthday and the 10-year anniversary of his namesake brand and Atelier Swarovski. The event was held inside the Hall des Maréchaux in Paris and naturally was one of the week’s most glamorous occasions.

Speaking of glamorous, the #BalmainArmy was in full force after Creative Director Olivier Rousteing debuted his spring 2018 collection. Models Alessandra Ambrosio and Doutzen Kroes hit the after-party, hosted by L’Orèal Paris, in Balmain looks that were sexy and the only thing you’d want to wear for a night out in the City of Love.

Similarly, Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a plunging white dress at a cocktail party with jeweler Messika. If you thought she looks great on a runway, wait ‘til you see her late-night look. Days after closing the Versace show with supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer also was in celebratory spirits at a party in celebration of her collaboration with Aquazzura.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski Flexes Her Guns and Sexy French Accent

Scroll down to see the best parties in Paris, and a few back in New York and L.A.

1 of 25 Julien Hekimian/Getty

Hailey Baldwin and Jason Wu

at Wu's birthday party and 10-year anniversary of his brand and Atelier Swarovski.

Advertisement
2 of 25 Julien Hekimian/Getty

Taylor Hill

at Jason Wu's birthday party and 10-year anniversary of his brand and Atelier Swarovski.

3 of 25 Victor Boyko/Getty

Barbara Palvin, Olivier Rousteing, and Liya Kebede

at the L'Orèal Paris x Balmain party.

Advertisement
4 of 25 Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Arizona Muse

at the Claudia Schiffer for Aquazzura capsule collection party.

Advertisement
5 of 25 Marc Piasecki/Getty

Pamela Anderson

at the L'Orèal Paris x Balmain party.

Advertisement
6 of 25 Victor Boyko/Getty

Doutzen Kroes

at the L'Orèal Paris x Balmain party.

Advertisement
7 of 25 Victor Boyko/Getty

Dean and Dan Caten with Vanessa Moody

at the #D2BeCoolBeNice cocktail party in support of the International Foundation Against Cyber Bullying.

Advertisement
8 of 25 Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

Jasmine Sanders

at a dinner celebrating Oscar de la Renta's collection with FWRD by Elyse Walker.

Advertisement
9 of 25 Handout/Getty

Gigi Hadid

at the Messika cocktail party.

Advertisement
10 of 25 Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Claudia Schiffer

at her Claudia Schiffer for Aquazzura capsule collection party.

Advertisement
11 of 25 David M. Benett/Getty

Gisele and Alessandro Michele

at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia 2017.

Advertisement
12 of 25 David M. Benett/Getty

Dakota Johnson

at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia 2017.

Advertisement
13 of 25 Paul Blind

Bel Powley

at the opening of Kate Spade's Paris flagship.

Advertisement
14 of 25 Paul Blind

Leandra Medine and Deborah Lloyd

at the opening of Kate Spade's Paris flagship.

Advertisement
15 of 25 Cindy Ord/Getty

Zosia Mamet and Ellie Kemper

at Kate Spade and Man Repeller's Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop.

Advertisement
16 of 25 Venturelli/Getty

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco with Leonardo DiCaprio

at the inaugural Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean.

Advertisement
17 of 25 Paul Bruinooge/Getty

Mariska Hargitay

at a Cinema Society-hosted party for Will & Grace.

Advertisement
18 of 25 Paul Bruinooge/Getty

Will McCormack and Debra Messing

at a Cinema Society-hosted party for Will & Grace.

Advertisement
19 of 25 Paul Bruinooge/Getty

Andreja Pejic

at a Cinema Society-hosted party for Will & Grace.

Advertisement
20 of 25 Paul Bruinooge/Getty

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda

at a Cinema Society-hosted after-party for the New York premiere of Our Souls at Night.

Advertisement
21 of 25 Jerritt Clark/Getty

Jhené Aiko

at her Trip release party.

Advertisement
22 of 25 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kelly Sawyer and Jennifer Meyer

at the Yumi x Maisonette.com Malibu family picnic.

Advertisement
23 of 25 Anadolu Agency/Getty

Hailey Baldwin

at the amfAR Gala Milan.

Advertisement
24 of 25 Courtesy of Sies Marjan

Grace Bol

at the Sies Marjan and mytheresa.com dinner in Paris.

Advertisement
25 of 25 Courtesy of Sies Marjan

Sander Lak

at the Sies Marjan and mytheresa.com dinner in Paris.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!