Star-Studded: The Best Parties of Paris Fashion Week

Who doesn’t like to raise a glass to another year older?

Jason Wu invited friends like Emily Ratajkowsi, Hailey Baldwin, and Karlie Kloss (imagine calling them your BFFs) to a dinner in celebration of his own 35th birthday and the 10-year anniversary of his namesake brand and Atelier Swarovski. The event was held inside the Hall des Maréchaux in Paris and naturally was one of the week’s most glamorous occasions.

Speaking of glamorous, the #BalmainArmy was in full force after Creative Director Olivier Rousteing debuted his spring 2018 collection. Models Alessandra Ambrosio and Doutzen Kroes hit the after-party, hosted by L’Orèal Paris, in Balmain looks that were sexy and the only thing you’d want to wear for a night out in the City of Love.

Similarly, Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a plunging white dress at a cocktail party with jeweler Messika. If you thought she looks great on a runway, wait ‘til you see her late-night look. Days after closing the Versace show with supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer also was in celebratory spirits at a party in celebration of her collaboration with Aquazzura.

Scroll down to see the best parties in Paris, and a few back in New York and L.A.