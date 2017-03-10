Check Out the Hottest Parties as Fashion Month Comes to an End

Dominique Charriau/Getty
Jane Asher
Mar 10, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

The L'Oréal Paris Fashion Awards Dinner, hosted by Julianne Moore, brought out the best and brightest up-and-comers in the fashion scene. Moore was joined by our latest style muse, the always-elegant Isabelle Huppert (pictured above) as well as our March cover girl Emily Ratajkowski for the night to recognize rising talent in the chicest city in the world.

Meanwhile, after Chloé's breathtaking runway presentation, Solange Knowles took the stage stage at the designer's after-party, appropriately dubbed "Chloé Club," giving celebrity and fashionista guests a chance to dance the night away to her soulful voice while sipping on bespoke cocktails.

Olivier Rousteing celebrated another successful runway show with his Balmain muses, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn, Nicki Minaj, and Sara Sampaio at an after-party everyone wished they had scored an invite to.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

 

Back in New York City, Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet for the premiere of season two of her crime show Shades of Blue and Kristen Stewart, along with her fresh buzz cut, made an appearance at the Metrograph for a screening of her new film, Personal Shopper, presented by Ruffino Wines.

RELATED: Chloé Announced New Creative Director Natacha Ramsay-Levi

Veuve Clicquot kicked off a Carnaval celebration in Miami with the help of Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima. And, halfway around the world, a few other Angels, including Josephine Skriver and Alessandra Ambrosio, celebrated the opening of Victoria's Secret first flagship store in China.

Scroll down for the hottest parties this week.

Dominique Charriau/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

At the L'Oréal Paris Fashion Awards Dinner.

Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/REX/Shutterstock

Solange Knowles

Perfoming at the Chloé runway presentation after-party, "Chloé Club."

Victor Boyko/Getty

Olivier Rousteing, Jourdan Dunn, Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow, and Sara Sampaio

At the Balmain Aftershow Party.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

At the Shades Of Blue premiere.

Mike Pont/WireImage

Kristen Stewart

At the Personal Shopper premiere.

John Parra/Getty

Adriana Lima

At the Third Annual Veuve Clicquot Carnaval.

Hu Chengwei/Getty

He Sui, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, and Xi Mengyao

At the grand opening of Victoria's Secret Shanghai.

