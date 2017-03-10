Check Out the Hottest Parties as Fashion Month Comes to an End

The L'Oréal Paris Fashion Awards Dinner, hosted by Julianne Moore, brought out the best and brightest up-and-comers in the fashion scene. Moore was joined by our latest style muse, the always-elegant Isabelle Huppert (pictured above) as well as our March cover girl Emily Ratajkowski for the night to recognize rising talent in the chicest city in the world.

Meanwhile, after Chloé's breathtaking runway presentation, Solange Knowles took the stage stage at the designer's after-party, appropriately dubbed "Chloé Club," giving celebrity and fashionista guests a chance to dance the night away to her soulful voice while sipping on bespoke cocktails.

Olivier Rousteing celebrated another successful runway show with his Balmain muses, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn, Nicki Minaj, and Sara Sampaio at an after-party everyone wished they had scored an invite to.

Back in New York City, Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet for the premiere of season two of her crime show Shades of Blue and Kristen Stewart, along with her fresh buzz cut, made an appearance at the Metrograph for a screening of her new film, Personal Shopper, presented by Ruffino Wines.

Veuve Clicquot kicked off a Carnaval celebration in Miami with the help of Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima. And, halfway around the world, a few other Angels, including Josephine Skriver and Alessandra Ambrosio, celebrated the opening of Victoria's Secret first flagship store in China.

