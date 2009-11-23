Star Q&A: Favorite InStyle Appearance

InStyle.com
Nov 23, 2009 @ 11:24 am
15 Years of InStyle - Star Q&A: Favorite InStyle Appearance - Zoe Saldana
pinterest
Zoe Saldana
"I did an eight-page spread that was so amazing. I had so much fun. I loved that the stylist and the editor allowed me to incorporate my own thoughts and ideas on things. I was so appreciative of that."

September 2007

-With reporting by Lindzi Scharf
15 Years of InStyle - Star Q&A: Favorite InStyle Appearance - Nicole Richie
pinterest
Nicole Richie
"It's the story about my jewelry. I picked out my favorite pieces."

October 2008
15 Years of InStyle - Star Q&A: Favorite InStyle Appearance - Ginnifer Goodwin
pinterest
Ginnifer Goodwin
"I was in a flea market dress that I wore to the first Big Love premiere. The fact that a magazine would celebrate my wearing something that cost me $5 at flea market made me really proud and happy."

May 2006
15 Years of InStyle - Star Q&A: Favorite InStyle Appearance - Jennifer Morrison
pinterest
Jennifer Morrison
"I had what will remain one of my favorite memories I've ever had in this industry when I did a photo shoot with InStyle. It was a style story, shot at the Carlyle Hotel in New York. It was one of those moments where everything was going right-everyone involved was so much fun, the dresses were beautiful and the photographer was amazing. I felt like a little girl playing dress-up."

August 2005
15 Years of InStyle - Star Q&A: Favorite InStyle Appearance - Nicky Hilton
pinterest
Nicky Hilton
"I thought it was cool when InStyle shot my home. It was relaxing and nice not being on a set-just hanging out at the house, getting hair and makeup done in bed."

March 2008
15 Years of InStyle - Star Q&A: Favorite InStyle Appearance - Leelee Sobieski
pinterest
Leelee Sobieski
"It was a fashion spread and I must have been about sixteen!"

April 2000
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6

Zoe Saldana

"I did an eight-page spread that was so amazing. I had so much fun. I loved that the stylist and the editor allowed me to incorporate my own thoughts and ideas on things. I was so appreciative of that."

September 2007

-With reporting by Lindzi Scharf
Advertisement
2 of 6

Nicole Richie

"It's the story about my jewelry. I picked out my favorite pieces."

October 2008
3 of 6

Ginnifer Goodwin

"I was in a flea market dress that I wore to the first Big Love premiere. The fact that a magazine would celebrate my wearing something that cost me $5 at flea market made me really proud and happy."

May 2006
Advertisement
4 of 6

Jennifer Morrison

"I had what will remain one of my favorite memories I've ever had in this industry when I did a photo shoot with InStyle. It was a style story, shot at the Carlyle Hotel in New York. It was one of those moments where everything was going right-everyone involved was so much fun, the dresses were beautiful and the photographer was amazing. I felt like a little girl playing dress-up."

August 2005
Advertisement
5 of 6

Nicky Hilton

"I thought it was cool when InStyle shot my home. It was relaxing and nice not being on a set-just hanging out at the house, getting hair and makeup done in bed."

March 2008
Advertisement
6 of 6

Leelee Sobieski

"It was a fashion spread and I must have been about sixteen!"

April 2000

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!