Star Q&A: Favorite InStyle Appearance

"I did an eight-page spread that was so amazing. I had so much fun. I loved that the stylist and the editor allowed me to incorporate my own thoughts and ideas on things. I was so appreciative of that."
September 2007
-With reporting by Lindzi Scharf
Nicole Richie
"It's the story about my jewelry. I picked out my favorite pieces."
October 2008
Ginnifer Goodwin
"I was in a flea market dress that I wore to the first Big Love premiere. The fact that a magazine would celebrate my wearing something that cost me $5 at flea market made me really proud and happy."
May 2006
Jennifer Morrison
"I had what will remain one of my favorite memories I've ever had in this industry when I did a photo shoot with InStyle. It was a style story, shot at the Carlyle Hotel in New York. It was one of those moments where everything was going right-everyone involved was so much fun, the dresses were beautiful and the photographer was amazing. I felt like a little girl playing dress-up."
August 2005
Nicky Hilton
"I thought it was cool when InStyle shot my home. It was relaxing and nice not being on a set-just hanging out at the house, getting hair and makeup done in bed."
March 2008
Leelee Sobieski
"It was a fashion spread and I must have been about sixteen!"
April 2000
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6
Zoe Saldana
"I did an eight-page spread that was so amazing. I had so much fun. I loved that the stylist and the editor allowed me to incorporate my own thoughts and ideas on things. I was so appreciative of that."
September 2007
-With reporting by Lindzi Scharf
Advertisement
2 of 6
Nicole Richie
"It's the story about my jewelry. I picked out my favorite pieces."
October 2008
3 of 6
Ginnifer Goodwin
"I was in a flea market dress that I wore to the first Big Love premiere. The fact that a magazine would celebrate my wearing something that cost me $5 at flea market made me really proud and happy."
May 2006
Advertisement
4 of 6
Jennifer Morrison
"I had what will remain one of my favorite memories I've ever had in this industry when I did a photo shoot with InStyle. It was a style story, shot at the Carlyle Hotel in New York. It was one of those moments where everything was going right-everyone involved was so much fun, the dresses were beautiful and the photographer was amazing. I felt like a little girl playing dress-up."
August 2005
Advertisement
5 of 6
Nicky Hilton
"I thought it was cool when InStyle shot my home. It was relaxing and nice not being on a set-just hanging out at the house, getting hair and makeup done in bed."
March 2008
Advertisement
6 of 6
Leelee Sobieski
"It was a fashion spread and I must have been about sixteen!"
April 2000
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.