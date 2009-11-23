Star Q&A: Favorite InStyle Appearance

4 of 6

Jennifer Morrison

"I had what will remain one of my favorite memories I've ever had in this industry when I did a photo shoot with InStyle. It was a style story, shot at the Carlyle Hotel in New York. It was one of those moments where everything was going right-everyone involved was so much fun, the dresses were beautiful and the photographer was amazing. I felt like a little girl playing dress-up."



August 2005