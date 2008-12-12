Star Moms Support Baby Buggy

Dec 12, 2008 @ 12:36 pm
Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher Kane, Baby Buggy benefit, New York City
Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld and Sarah Jessica Parker
To raise much-needed funds for her Baby Buggy charity-which provides supplies like cribs and clothes to some of New York City's neediest kids-Jessica Seinfeld (in Chanel) gathered famous moms Kelly Ripa (in Micheal Kors), Sarah Jessica Parker (in Christopher Kane) and Alexandra Wentworth for the Target-sponsored "Marriage Is A Beautiful Thing" benefit in New York City. After Grammy-winner Robin Thicke (center) warmed up the sold-out crowd, Jessica's huband, legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld, took to the stage and soon had everyone in stitches. "Baby Buggy is a testament to how generous New Yorkers are," said Jessica, when asked about the success of the charity. "I am so thrilled to have my friends here to support me. That's what it's all about."

Kelly Ripa, Jessica Seinfeld, Robin Thicke, Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexandra Wentworth
"I grew up with very little money, so I became acutely aware of what it means to not have things that are necessary," said Parker, who joined fellow famous moms Kelly Ripa, Seinfeld and Alexandra Wentworth for a photo op with Robin Thicke. "I'm already trying to find ways to teach my son about the importance of giving back."
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Sarah Jessica Parker and Narciso Rodriguez
"I thought I was sensational. I can't believe myself," cracked Jerry Seinfeld after performing his act-which included his comedic take on topics ranging from marriage to prescription medication. Before heading upstairs to the Mandarian Oriental for the post-show party, Jerry posed with wife Jessica, pal Sarah Jessica Parker and designer Narciso Rodriguez.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos kept each other close throughout the evening. Consuelos's favorite part of Seinfeld's act? "The bit about the kind of questions your wife asks you at 3 o'clock in the morning," the Oprah Fridays Live co-host chuckled. "Like, when she asks 'What would you say if you faked your own death and I found out about it?'"
Gayle King and Jessica Seinfeld
Seinfeld chatted with Gayle King during the Target-sponsored after-party, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. "I wanted the space to feel whimsical, plus I had literally an hour to set up," said event designer David Stark, who brought in oversized inflatable centerpieces to liven up the room.
Goody Bag
Before making their way home, guests picked up a Dwell Studio tote bag filled with goodies like lotion from the Aveeno Baby line and colored pencils from The Little Seed for Target collection.
