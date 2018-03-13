We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments

Kevin Mazur
Olivia Bahou
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 pm

The high-power duo known as ZiGi is no more: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have officially broken up.

Between stylish street style outings, fashion week appearances, and cozy selfies in bed, these two jet-setters knew how to make the most of their time together. The self-proclaimed homebodies might have been happiest cooking dinner in their PJs, but that doesn't mean their red carpet appearances weren't fire.

VIDEO: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Cutest Couple Moments

Just take one look at the 2016 Met Gala red carpet (above): We rest our case.

Join in on mourning the stylish duo's split, with a look back at their cutest moments together below.

1 of 15 J. Webber/Splash News

N.Y.C. Date Night

The couple stepped out hand-in-hand for date night in New York City, color-coordinating with pops of red. Hadid looked casual-chic in a drawstring sweatshirt, high-waist jeans (shop a similar pair here), and red patent lace-up boots. Malik looked equally fashionable in a Balenciaga V-neck sweater, jeans, and black boots.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Big Apple Outing

The duo strut their stuff while walking hand-in-hand on the streets of New York City. Hadid opted for an olive green jacket and matching baggy trousers that she paired with a black crop top and slides, while Malik chose a logo sweatshirt, black leather jacket, light wash jeans, baseball hat, and fresh kicks.

3 of 15 gigihadid/instagram

Lazy Days

"Everyday," Hadid captioned this sweet selfie of the two cuddling up in their sweats.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Dinner Dates

The high-fashion duo held hands for a stylish night out on the town.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Pierre Suu/GC images

Tommy Twins

Proud boyfriend! Malik dressed up in Tommy Hilfiger to celebrate his girl's Tommy x Gigi collection.

Advertisement
6 of 15 zayn/instagram

Double the Fun

The sexy duo couldn't look cuter in this side-by-side 'gram.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Look of Love

The fashionable pair shared a private moment in front of the cameras at Paris Fashion Week's Givenchy show.

Advertisement
8 of 15 gigihadid/instagram

Vacation Time

Honestly, could these two appear any more in love?

Advertisement
9 of 15 Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Signature Pose

ZiGi struck their signature pose at the Versace show during London Fashion Week, standing side by side and hand in hand.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Pierre Suu/GC Images

City Dwellers

Malik took his lady love's hand as he led her out of their N.Y.C. aparment.

Advertisement
11 of 15 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Off-Duty Cool

The model and her singer BF made jeans and sweats look so chic while strolling in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Shade Twins

The couple that wears matching sunglasses together, stays together—or at least we think that was the thought behind this twinning look.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Met Gala Mavens

ZiGi was the most loved-up couple on the Met Gala red carpet, making it seem like they were the only two people in the room.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

"Pillowtalk"

The new couple gets in a steamy makeout sesh in Malik's new music video. Art imitates life, we guess?

Advertisement
15 of 15 zayn/instagram

Polaroid Picture

Hadid snuggled up to her man in this adorable 'gram, caressing his famous facial hair.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!