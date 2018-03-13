We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments

The high-power duo known as ZiGi is no more: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have officially broken up.

Between stylish street style outings, fashion week appearances, and cozy selfies in bed, these two jet-setters knew how to make the most of their time together. The self-proclaimed homebodies might have been happiest cooking dinner in their PJs, but that doesn't mean their red carpet appearances weren't fire.

Just take one look at the 2016 Met Gala red carpet (above): We rest our case.

Join in on mourning the stylish duo's split, with a look back at their cutest moments together below.