Newly Rekindled Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Are Inseparable on N.Y.C. Date Night

One of the world's hottest young couples is back together and looking better than ever. Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik recently rekindled their relationship after a few months apart, and they couldn't keep their hands off each other as they spent a night out in the Big Apple yesterday.

The two lovebirds channeled their favorite '90s trends as they headed out in N.Y.C. Hadid, the 21-year-old model who's been extremely busy at New York Fashion Week, used her time off to dress casually, wearing distressed boyfriend jeans, a white T-shirt, a red cardigan, and black combat boots. She tied a red flannel shirt around her waist for major '90s vibes, and she sported a thin choker necklace, as well. Her hair was slicked back into a bun, and she wore minimal makeup for an effortlessly pretty look.

Her beau, the 23-year-old former "One Direction" member, was also dressed in a grunge-inspired outfit. He wore distressed black jeans, combat boots, and a "Rolling Stones" T-shirt that showed off his many tattoos.

According to E! Online, the hot young couple broke off their relationship back in June. However, they've been spotted together in recent weeks, and before Hadid's big Tommy Hilfiger show, Malik posted an Instagram picture of her and captioned it, "Good luck tonight baby," essentially confirming that they're an item again.

Good luck tonight baby. @gigihadid A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Sep 9, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

We're excited to see this sweet couple rekindling things!