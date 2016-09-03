Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Look Crazy in Love at Her Mom's Wedding

Love knows no age, and Jada Pinkett Smith's mom is proof. The actress's 63-year-old mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, tied the knot this week, and both Jada and Will Smith were there to celebrate with the happy couple.

Berta Bridal, which made Banfield's stunning wedding dress, shared a sweet photo of the family after the ceremony. Banfield looks positively radiant in her intricate gown, which features a long train and delicate beading allover the dress. Her husband is wearing a light beige suit with a red tie and an orange flower pinned to his lapel.

Jada and Will look equally as smitten in the family photo. Jada is also rocking a white dress—typially a no-no at weddings, but we're sure she cleared it mom in this case—with silver shoes. Her hair is pulled into a sleek ponytail that drapes over her shoulder, and her bangs are styled effortlessly on her forehead. Her leading man posed behind her, wearing a clean-cut gray suit with black dress shoes.

The whole family looks stunning, but where are Jaden and Willow? The Smith children don't appear in any of the social media pictures, but that's not to necessarily say they didn't attend the ceremony. E! Online notes that although they live in separate cities, Banfield is still very close with Jada and her kids.