Troian Bellisario and Patrick Adams Got Married in a Sweet Camp-Themed Wedding

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Camryn Rabideau
Dec 11, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Points for creativity! Troian Bellisario and Patrick Adams tied the knot this weekend, and instead of going with a traditional wedding theme, they shook things up with a sweet camp-themed celebration.

The Pretty Little Liars star and her Suits beau have been engaged since 2014, and we've been anxiously awaiting their big day. Lucky for us, the California wedding didn't disappoint! The couple went with a rustic theme, complete with tents for guests to sleep in and an old-fashioned bus to drive the wedding party around. Bellisario looked simply stunning in her white Cortana gown and headpiece from Amaroq, and Adams kept it traditional with a fitted navy blue suit and tie. Their friends couldn't help but gush over the couple on social media, writing sweet sentiments like "so inspired by my dear friends consecrating their love with grace and style."

#fortday2016

A photo posted by Deirdre Pratt (@screaminglambs) on

the groom the bride some hitchhikers #fortday2016 #justmarried

A photo posted by . andy . (@bananananabobandy) on

The bride and groom may have stolen the spotlight (as it should be), but the amazing decor deserves a mention, too. Bellisario shared a few Instagram pics of the wedding venue, and the theme is so cute! Check out the row of tents, cozy fireplace, and "Just Married" bus:

Today's the day. And what a glorious day it is. #fortday2016

A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on

A bus full of love 🚍 #fortday2016

A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on

RELATED: Troian Bellisario's Bachelorette Getaway Is Giving Us Major #SquadGoals

It begins... #fortday2016 photo cred @ladyluofthewolves

A photo posted by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on

Ouch #fortday2016

A photo posted by lulu brud (@ladyluofthewolves) on

