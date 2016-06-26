Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Take Turns Meeting the Parents

No matter who you are, it's a nerve-wracking experience to meet your significant other's parents. Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston might have the right idea when it comes to this big step in their relationship—they met one another's parents all within the course of a few days!

The couple spent the week in Swift's hometown of Nashville, and on Friday, they were spotted out to lunch with her parents. The 26-year-old singer wore a cute gingham dress for the outing and seemed pretty relaxed to introduce her new beau to her mom and dad.

And as if that wasn't enough excitement for one week, Swift and Hiddleston decided to hop on a jet and head to England to meet his mom, too. The 35-year-old actor, who starred in Thor, seemed more than happy to introduce his mother to Swift. The three were spotted out and about in Suffolk, strolling arm-in-arm and wearing smiles all around.

The "Bad Blood" singer chose to sport a black blouse and slacks, which she paired with black flats and a Louis Vuitton bag—a low-key, conservative look that's perfect for meeting the parents. Hiddleston opted for a tight blue long-sleeve T-shirt and dark jeans. He topped off the casual getup with gray shoes and sunglasses.

Meeting the parents is a pretty significant relationship milestone, so it seems like Hiddleswift—or is it Swiddles?—are really feeling their newfound romance.