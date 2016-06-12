Sofia Vegara and Joe Manganiello Host an Adorable Tea Party

When you think of big, burly Joe Manganiello, you probably don't picture him attending very many tea parties. However, that's exactly what he and wife Sofía Vergara did over the weekend—in fact, they hosted the affair!

Both Vergara and Manganiello took to Instagram to share pictures of the tea party they threw for family and friends on Saturday. In the 39-year-old Magic Mike actor's pic, he showed the whole group cozied up around a table on the couple's outdoor patio. Manganiello is reclining comfortably in a chair while his beloved poses behind him.

Tea party with friends and family A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jun 11, 2016 at 10:16pm PDT

The 43-year-old Colombian actress, on the other hand, gave us a sneak peak into the behind-the-scenes action at the tea party. In one image, she poses with a Stefan Behar Sucré cake that event decorator Clarissa Rezende brought back from Brazil. Vergara captioned the image, "What do u do when @clarissa_rezende brings u a @stefanbeharsucre cake from Brazil??!!!!!! Invite friends for Tea Partyyyyyyy."

#Repost @sofiavergara ・・・ What do u do when @clarissa_rezende brings u a @stefanbeharsucre cake from Brazil ??!!!!!! Invite friends for Tea Partyyyyyyy💃💃💃🎉🎉🍰 A photo posted by Clarissa & Camila Rezende (@clarissa_rezende) on Jun 11, 2016 at 6:25pm PDT

Vergara's other post shows a spread of the tea party goodies, including scones, finger sandwiches, and fruit-infused drinks. The table was decorated to perfection with a variety of lovely fresh flowers.

#summerentertainmentathm🌸🌸🌸🌸💃💃 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 11, 2016 at 5:57pm PDT

The adorable fete looked to be a lovely way to spend a Saturday afternoon (we're sure our invite just got lost in the mail...) and it just goes to show that even the manliest of men will do anything for the one they love.