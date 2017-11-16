8 Convincing Reasons Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Should Be Together

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have all but confirmed their rekindled romance after they were spotted kissing at his hockey game on Nov. 15, but their romantic comedy-level smooches aren’t the only reason to be excited these two have found their way back to each other.

In fact, this on-again, off-again relationship actually has a lot of things going for it. Jelena shares common values like faith and self-care, not to mention their chemistry is off the charts. Don’t believe me? Check out this video of them dirty dancing and you’ll be a Belieber, too.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Spotted Having Breakfast Together

Plus, as musicians, they’re able to understand each other’s busy tour schedules, and even write music about each other that becomes chart-topping hits. Bieber himself has revealed that “Sorry” was inspired by Gomez, and frankly that song deserves all the awards. Oh, and remember that time he serenaded her in a hotel lobby?

@justinbieber singing my girl to @selenagomez....is this real? Pure magic. A post shared by LINDSEY ☾ (@eatprayphoto) on Nov 20, 2015 at 9:17pm PST

Keep scrolling for eight reasons we’re excited they’re back together, aka scientific evidence that Jelena was always supposed to find each other in the end.