The Latest in the Selena Gomez-Bella Hadid Beef

We love them both so much, how can we take sides?

We've been anxiously following the Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid feudlet, which erupted Tuesday after Gomez was photographed kissing "Starboy" artist and Hadid ex The Weeknd on what a source described to People as "a romantic date in the rain." And Bella Hadid's latest Instagram may offer a clue into how it's going. In the photo, the model, clad in a tough-girl ensemble, flips the middle finger to paparazzi—and everyone can't help but wonder if the post was a message to her ex and his new lady.

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

Bella doesn't seem to be taking this lying down, however. On Friday, Hadid posted a racy swimsuit shot that looks an awful lot like a revenge pic.

goodnight🌙 love and light to you all..happy to be home💛 A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

Are you Team Selena or Team Bella? We'll leave it to you to decide—and try to stay out of it.