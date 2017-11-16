Selena Gomez and Her Adorable Puppy Cheer on Justin Bieber at His Hockey Game

Lara Walsh
Nov 16, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Jelena is taking their romance to the rink.

Just weeks after rekindling their same old love, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were proof that the heart wants what it wants as they enjoyed a casual date by the ice on Wednesday.

The "Fetish" singer, who is set to perform live for the first time since her kidney transplant at Sunday's American Music Awards, was spotted with a look of intense concentration as she took a seat in the bleachers to support her beau during his mid-week hockey match in Los Angeles.

GICA/RMCL / BACKGRID

Cuddling and playing with her pet dog during breaks, the beaming 25-year-old donned a black lace-up hoodie, cropped flared trousers, and white kicks as her on-again off-again love expertly whizzed around the rink while dressed in black gear lined with white and orange piping. The singer also hung out with some of Bieber's teammates as they made their way off the ice.

GICA/RMCL / BACKGRID

RELATED: Everything We Know About Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Relationship Thus Far

While the lovebirds have reportedly agreed to dial it back on the public outings and take things slow, we're hoping that they decide to make things official soon!

Miguel Aguilar/PacificCoastNews

Jelena forever, guys.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted getting breakfast together, as seen in photos published by TMZ. The former couple sat across from each other at a cafe in West Lake Village, California on Sunday. Bieber rocked a white hoodie, and Gomez wore a blue striped outfit. TMZ reported that Bieber stopped by Gomez's house last Week an stayed until midnight. And the source confirmed the visit to PEOPLE, adding quote, Justin lost touch with Selena for a while, but they are communicating again. And the source going on to say, he visited her at home last week. They spent a few hours together as friends. He was very worried after learning about her kidney transplant. He is so relieved that she is doing well. Justin and Selena officially stepped out as a couple if February of 2011 and remained on and off before officially splitting a few years ago. Gomez is now dating The Weeknd who she was first spotted with in early January.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!