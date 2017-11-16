Selena Gomez and Her Adorable Puppy Cheer on Justin Bieber at His Hockey Game

Jelena is taking their romance to the rink.

Just weeks after rekindling their same old love, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were proof that the heart wants what it wants as they enjoyed a casual date by the ice on Wednesday.

The "Fetish" singer, who is set to perform live for the first time since her kidney transplant at Sunday's American Music Awards, was spotted with a look of intense concentration as she took a seat in the bleachers to support her beau during his mid-week hockey match in Los Angeles.

GICA/RMCL / BACKGRID

Cuddling and playing with her pet dog during breaks, the beaming 25-year-old donned a black lace-up hoodie, cropped flared trousers, and white kicks as her on-again off-again love expertly whizzed around the rink while dressed in black gear lined with white and orange piping. The singer also hung out with some of Bieber's teammates as they made their way off the ice.

GICA/RMCL / BACKGRID

RELATED: Everything We Know About Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Relationship Thus Far

While the lovebirds have reportedly agreed to dial it back on the public outings and take things slow, we're hoping that they decide to make things official soon!

Miguel Aguilar/PacificCoastNews

Jelena forever, guys.