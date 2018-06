3 of 7 Matt Baron/BEImages

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery

Ellen Pompeo got quite the surprise on her 37th birthday when her longtime boyfriend, Chris Ivery, popped the question with a 3.5-carat emerald-cut diamond from jewelry designer Tacori. "We were friends for six months; then one night she just looked different to me," Ivery has said of his fiancee. Still, the couple—who grew up near each other in the Boston area, but didn't meet until 2003—won't be shouting their wedding plans from the rooftops. "We'll get married eventually, secretly," Pompeo has said.