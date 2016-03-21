Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Cute Throwback Snap for Husband Matthew Broderick's Birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have one of the longest running marriages in Hollywood, and it's clear that their love for each other hasn't faded over the last 19 years. Today, the actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband's 54th birthday with a sweet throwback snap.

In the photo, a young Broderick looks broody and very handsome as he gazes into the distance. "Happy birthday my beloved. Xxx, your wife," Parker wrote alongside the black-and-white photo (below).

Happy birthday my beloved. Xxx, your wife A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 21, 2016 at 6:53am PDT

The couple share three children together, James Wilkie, 13, and 6-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion, and from the looks of Parker's frequent Instagram updates, the Broderick brood is one big happy family.