The Complete History of Ryan Gosling Putting Your BF to Shame

At the 2017 Golden Globes, Ryan Gosling made us swoon with his heartfelt tribute to Eva Mendes, thanking his "sweetheart" for her support through the filming of La La Land.

"While I was singing, and dancing, and playing piano, and having one of the best experiences I've ever had … my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said. "If she hadn't taken all that on so I could have that experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me."

It made women everywhere let out a collective aww, but it was hardly the first time that Gosling destroyed our hearts. Here, we round up every time the father-of-two put your boyfriend to shame. Sorry, guys.