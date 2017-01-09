The Complete History of Ryan Gosling Putting Your BF to Shame

Dave J Hogan/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Jan 09, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

At the 2017 Golden Globes, Ryan Gosling made us swoon with his heartfelt tribute to Eva Mendes, thanking his "sweetheart" for her support through the filming of La La Land.

"While I was singing, and dancing, and playing piano, and having one of the best experiences I've ever had … my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said. "If she hadn't taken all that on so I could have that experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me."

VIDEO: Why Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Were Worried About La La Land at First

 

It made women everywhere let out a collective aww, but it was hardly the first time that Gosling destroyed our hearts. Here, we round up every time the father-of-two put your boyfriend to shame. Sorry, guys.

1 of 10 Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

He calls Mendes his "dream" family.

"Eva's the dream mother, and they're dream babies, and it's like a dream that I'm having right now," he told GQ in December. "I'm dreaming it all. When you meet your kids you realize that they deserve great parents. And then you have your marching orders and you have to try and become the person that they deserve."

Advertisement
2 of 10 Theo Wargo/Getty

But he's equally in love with his dog, George.

"George is way more interesting than I am. I'd much rather talk about him," he told The Independent in 2013, calling the mixed breed pup "the great love of my life."

"I wanted George here today, you know, doing interviews with me," he said. "Normally I take him everywhere, I have special paperwork so he can travel with me wherever I go." Never have I ever been more jealous of a dog.

3 of 10 WENN UK / Alamy Stock Photo

He's not shy about what he wants.

"I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with," he told Hello! magazine in 2015, revealing the one quality he looks for in a mate: "That she's Eva Mendes. There's nothing else I'm looking for." Gosling may have shut down fangirls everywhere with one comment, but somehow he also made himself even more desirable.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

He gives credit where credit is due.

Gosling directed his longtime love in the film Lost River, which he also wrote, and knows the movie wouldn't be the same without her input. "That happened a lot in the film, where she indirectly picked things that became very important to different people involved. Never wanting credit," he told The Daily Telegraph in 2015. "She hates credit and she'll even be mad that I'm giving her that credit. But she was very helpful in so many ways."

Advertisement
5 of 10 Brent Perniac/AdMedia/Sipa

He gushes about their life together.

"It's heaven. It's like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels," he told Good Morning America after the birth of his second daughter, Amada Lee. And yes, that is a real quote.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

He's a feminist.

"I think women are better than men. They are stronger, more evolved," he told Vanity Fair after welcoming two daughters. "You can tell specially when you have daughters and you see their early stages, they are just leaps and bounds beyond boys immediately."

Advertisement
7 of 10 Tiffany Rose/Getty

He is three-time co-star Emma Stone's ultimate fan.

"It's great to work with people you know. I think it brings the best out of you, because you know one another and you're able to help each other in a way that you can't with strangers," he told E! after working with Stone again on La La Land.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

He'll even teach men how to waltz.

Don't think that this heartthrob needs to be the ultimate macho man. He proved that he's totally in touch with his feminine side when he agreed to teach Jimmy Kimmel how to do the waltz. "The world melts away. It's just you and I," Gosling told the late night host.

Advertisement
9 of 10 theellenshow/instagram

He can make Ellen DeGeneres swoon.

DeGeneres may be happily married, but even she gets swept away by the charming actor. "Don't you hate it when Ryan Gosling hits on you? (I don't.)," she captioned this adorable photo of Gosling sweeping her into his arms. Don't even pretend like you don't wish this was you.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversa

He knows how to give a speech.

At the 2017 Golden Globes, the Best Actor winner gave the perfect tribute to his family. "While I was singing, and dancing, and playing piano, and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had ... my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said of his two daughters, longtime love, and her brother. "If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me tonight. Sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada, Esmeralda, I love you. And if I may, I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!