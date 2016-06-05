Homeland's Rupert Friend Elopes with Aimee Mullins in Quaint Countryside Ceremony

Sometimes the most endearing weddings are the ones that are spontaneous and understated. That's certainly the case for the heart-warming nuptials of Homeland star Rupert Friend and former Paralympic athlete Aimee Mullins, who secretly tied the knot at the beginning of May in a quaint, low-key ceremony.

The 34-year-old actor and his fiancée both took to Instagram this week to celebrate one month of marriage, surprising and delighting unknowing fans. The couple, who have been engaged since 2014, officially married on May 1, but did an impressive job keeping their elopement under wraps for a month. Mullins, a double amputee and former sprinter who currently works as a model and actress, looked simply gorgeous in a mid-calf, cap-sleeved ivory gown by Olivier Theyskens, which she accessorized with a chic little lace veil and white ankle boots. Her groom looked equally handsome in his simple gray suit and blue tie.

Celebrating one beautiful month of being married to my best Friend! The 1st of May was a gorgeous rainy day with (The Most Reverend!) @eatkinsdiet as our Officiant (The Most Divine) @betonyvernon as our Witness...an elopement in the field got moved into the compost shed. Our kind of magical day.❤️👰🏼👨🏻🔛🍾❤️ A photo posted by Aimee Mullins (@aimeemullinsnyc) on Jun 1, 2016 at 3:59pm PDT

Yayyyy for the marital compost shed!! And to having a gorgeous dress sent from the inimitable @oliviertheyskens on basically no notice. #elopement A photo posted by Aimee Mullins (@aimeemullinsnyc) on Jun 1, 2016 at 4:08pm PDT

According to their social posts, Friend and Mullins intended to hold their ceremony outside, but they were forced to go to plan B when the weather didn't cooperate. They made it work, though, saying "I do" in a rustic ivy-covered building that Mullins described as "magical."

"Our rainy day wedding in a magical hobbit-y compost shed... vintage silk and muddy booties, a bespoke suit for Rupert with a vibrant blue-purple lining, and champagne all around," Mullins wrote on Instagram.

Our rainy day wedding in a magical hobbit-y compost shed...vintage silk and muddy booties, a bespoke suit for Rupert with a vibrant blue-purple lining, and champagne all around A photo posted by Aimee Mullins (@aimeemullinsnyc) on Jun 2, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

Today is the one-month anniversary of being happily married to @AimeeMullins! #ilovemywife A photo posted by Rupert Friend (@rupertfriend) on Jun 1, 2016 at 3:43pm PDT

The photos shared by the couple are undoubtedly charming, but the most captivating part of the big day was the newlyweds' clear love for one another.