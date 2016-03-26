See the Sweetest Instagrams of Rose Byrne’s Baby Boy on Vacation

Bobby Cannavale, longtime partner to actress Rose Byrne, knows how to prioritize even while on vacation. The Vinyl actor has been sharing the absolute sweetest pictures of his and Byrne’s 7-week-old son Rocco on a family getaway to Florida, proving that family really does come first to the second-time dad.

Cannavale’s first snap this weekend showed a photo of his chubby-legged baby resting in front of him while he read The New York Times, simply captioned: “The best.” His follow-up has Rocco sporting some pretty bright orange pants with a graphic printed top sitting on daddy's lap in Miami. And for Cannavale's latest post, his sleepy son is shown being strolled through a market with a loaf of bread resting in the front of the stroller. Can you beat the visual cuteness: beach, cool threads, and dad and son quality time?

The best A photo posted by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Mar 25, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

TONIGHT on Miami Vice. (I didn't dress him) A photo posted by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Mar 25, 2016 at 12:41pm PDT