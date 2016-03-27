Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Instagram Photo  

It’s been a week full of milestones for Reese Witherspoon, who not only turned 40 this week, but also celebrated her five-year wedding anniversary to husband Jim Toth yesterday. Witherspoon took to Instagram to honor the special occasion, captioning a black-and-white photo of the pair sitting next to each other on the couch: “Happy anniversary to my sweet husband! I love you, JT! #5years.” The couple looks as cute as could be in the snap, interlacing their hands and leaning in towards each other.

Witherspoon told Elle that when she doubted she would ever marry again, Toth told her: "I’m gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I’m going to take care of you. I’m gonna do this so much that you’re gonna get used to it.” Sounds like Witherspoon’s gotten accustomed to that kind of love—and knows how lucky she is to have found it.

