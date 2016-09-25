Kate Middleton and Prince George Steal the Show as the Royal Family Lands in Canada

The day we've been eagerly awaiting is finally here! Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Canada for their royal tour with both their adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in tow.

Kate Middleton looked simply stunning in her chic blue dress as the royal family disembarked the plane. The classy number came down just past her knees and featured three-fourth length sleeves. The Duchess paired the sophisticated look with a matching fall-inspired hat worn on the side of her head, a silver leaf brooch, and a pair of nude wedges—with one outfit, Middleton just set the tone for fall fashion.

Middleton carried 16-month-old Princess Charlotte down the steps—it's the little royal's first trip abroad, but she looked quite content in her mother's arms. The young princess wore a sweet light blue floral dress with shoes that matched her mother's outfit. Her shoulder-length hair was pulled away from her face with a bow as she gave a wave to the crowds.

A little wave from Prince George to Prime Minister and Mrs Trudeau who together with The Governor General welcomed the family to Canada. A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 24, 2016 at 4:43pm PDT

The royal ladies may have stolen the spotlight with their chic fashion choices, but Prince William and 3-year-old George looked perfectly dapper as well—how do they all look so put-together after a cross-Atlantic flight? The Duke wore a sharp suit with a red and blue striped tie, and his son matched mom with a blue sweater, black shorts, and black knee socks.

The young prince seems excited for the tour of Canada—on Instagram, the royal family shared the cutest video of George waving to the Prime Minister of Canada. He veritably stole the show!

VIDEO: The Royal Family Visits Canada

The family will be touring Canada for a week, and we couldn't be more excited to see more style statements from Kate Middleton and adorable waves from her children.